Wednesday, March 26, 2025
Joint Reception Welcomes New Philippine Consul General Gina A. Jamoralin

Vancouver’s new Consul General Dr. Gina A. Jamoralin

January 31, 2025 – A welcome reception was held at the Vancouver Club to formally welcome Dr. Gina A. Jamoralin, the new Philippine Consul General to Vancouver. The event was jointly hosted by the Philippine Canada Trade Council (PCTC) led by Neil Mort, the Rotary Club-Mountainview under President Ernesto Ong, and PICPA Vancouver with President Antonio Matias.

The gathering was well attended by distinguished guests, including MLA Mable Elmore, Vancouver Councilor Peter Meizner, Taleeb Noormohamed of the Minister of Canadian Heritage, and Dr. Rosalin Miles, a representative of the Mosqueum Nations. BC Trade representatives, educational groups, business leaders, and officers from various organizations across the Lower Mainland were also present to mark the occasion.

Photos by Christian Cunanan
