Janine on losing grandmoms: ‘It’s been difficult and even unbelievable’

MANILA — Actress Janine Gutierrez on Wednesday turned to social media to share her reflections on losing her two grandmothers, local entertainment legends Pilita Corrales and Nora Aunor, during Holy Week.

In her broadcast channel on Instagram, Janine, the daughter of former couple Lotlot de Leon and Monching Gutierrez, started by noting that it’s her first day in over a week that she is not at a wake.

She then recalled that they just came from the wake of their paternal grandmom, Corrales, last April 16 when her sibling made another call to book a room for the wake of their maternal grandmother Aunor.

Corrales passed away on April 12, while Aunor died on April 16.

“It’s the first time in 10 days that I’m not at a wake. This Holy Week, my siblings and I lost two lolas, mama and papa’s mothers. Kakauwi lang namin galing sa wake ni Mamita ng mga alas-kwatro ng hapon nung April 16, pagdating ng alas-diyes ng gabi, tumatawag na ulit ‘yung kapatid ko sa chapel para kumuha ng kwarto, para naman kay Mama Guy,” Janine shared.

But despite what happened Janine and her family are grateful for the prayers, love and support.

“It’s been difficult and even unbelievable, but all throughout, you have helped us so much with your support and love. Thank you so much for your thoughts and prayers, dropped by or had us and our lolas in your mind,” she said.

Janine also shared her initial plan to spend Holy Week traveling but decided just to stay home. She is now back to work knowing and being comforted with the fact that many people will always remember their grandmothers.

“Initially, I blocked off the week to travel but decided to just spend it at home. Sabi ko mag-ayos nalang ako ng bahay at mag-aral ng script. Buti na lang hindi na ako umalis. Mamita passed away on my first free day and we buried Mamay Guy on my last. Driving to my location today. I think of my two new angels and how they always powered through. I think of how I can continuosly make them proud. It gives me comfort to know there are many of us who will always have them in our hearts. Thank you,” Janine concluded.

On Wednesday morning, it was announced that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is set to confer the Presidential Medal of Merit to Aunor, Corrales, screen veteran Gloria Romero, and Chef Margarita Fores in a ceremony in Malacañang on May 4.

Proclaimed a National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts in 2022, Aunor was given state funeral rites at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City on Tuesday. (abs-cbn)