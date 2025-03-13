Jaclyn Jose honored in Oscars’ In Memoriam segment

The late screen actress Jaclyn Jose was honored and remembered in the In Memoriam segment of the recently concluded 2025 Oscars.

Jose was among the celebrities who was honored by The Academy in the list of the artists and filmmakers who passed away in 2024-2025, along with Hollywood stars like Gene Hackman, Donald Sutherland and Maggie Smith.

The Oscars’ In Memoriam was shared by Jose’s daughter Andi Eigenmann via her Instagram Stories on Monday night, March 3.

“My Nanay is among other Hollywood artists and filmmakers who are remembered by The Academy this year,” Eigenmann wrote.

Last Sunday, March 2, marked the first death anniversary of Jose, who died from a heart attack.

Jose started acting in the 1980s. She memorably won the Best Actress award in the 2016 Cannes Film Festival for her role in “Ma’Rosa.”

In the local entertainment scene, Jose received acting accolades from Gawad Urian, Famas, Luna Awards and other award-giving bodies.

She received a FAMAS nomination in 1984 for her debut on “Private Show,” and a Gawad Urian for Lino Brocka’s 1985 film “White Slavery.”

On television, Jose’s portrayal of Magda in the series “Mula sa Puso” took her popularity to new heights.

She was playing prison warden Dolores Espinas on “FPJ’s Batang Quiapo” at the time of her death. (R. Deveza, abs-cbn)