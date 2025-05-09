Jackie Lou Blanco says ex Ricky Davao fought well for health

MANILA, Philippines — Actress Jackie Lou Blanco is grieving for the passing of her mom Pilita Corrales and ex-husband Ricky Davao.

In an interview, Jackie Lou said that it was hard for her to mourn two times in a row.

“It’s been really very hard. It’s difficult because you know, when you grieve, your grieving is not finished after you’ve put them in their final resting place,” she said.

“So, we’re still grieving for my mom and now we’re grieving for Ricky. It is difficult. It’s just hard,” she said.

Jackie Lou said that she knew that Ricky fought well for his wellness.

“Although Ricky had been sick for the last couple of months, he really fought a good fight,” she said.

“It’s particularly hard for my children because they lost their dad and their mamita at the same time.

“We are just trying to draw strength from each other and we are praying for God’s strength that we are able to go through this together.”

Ricky recently passed away due to complications related to cancer. His daughter Ara confirmed his passing on social media. He was 63 years old. (J.M. Severo/ Philstar)

Family, friends, colleagues pay tribute to Ricky Davao

MANILA — Family, friends, and colleagues from the entertainment industry continue to pour in to pay their final respects on the last night of veteran actor and director Ricky Davao’s wake.

Among the early mourners was National Artist for Music Ryan Cayabyab, who fondly remembered Davao’s deep love for singing.

“I feel very sad because Ricky, for me, is one of those people who really enjoy life, who enjoy singing, who enjoy what he’s doing,” Cayabyab shared. “Especially si Ricky, kasi medyo later pa niya na-realize na gusto niyang umawit.”

Actress Cherry Pie Picache also arrived to honor her long-time colleague. “He is a dear, dear colleague. I’ve done so much work with Ricky. I’d like to believe that he is a dear friend,” she said. “You’re sad because you’re gonna miss him—his earthly presence. But you’re happy too, because there’s no more pain, and he’s finally home in the loving arms of our Father.”

Janice de Belen, who worked with Davao on various projects, also came to offer her condolences.

“I don’t know what to say. It’s really sad. It was a surprise,” she said, recalling memories with the late actor. “Before the pandemic, we were together for My Korean Jagiya. Kami yung magkasama sa dressing room. We shared a lot of talks, food, so much kwento. I really admire him. I always admire him.”

Actor Elijah Canlas, who considered Davao a mentor, expressed regret over a missed meeting they had planned just days before the actor’s passing.

“His advice, all the time—I really look up to him,” Elijah said. “I haven’t posted much kasi it really hit me heavy. I was supposed to meet him this week, but yun nga, the Lord has different plans. I’m just happy he’s at peace now.”

Concert King Martin Nievera also paid tribute, sharing a light yet touching memory with the late actor. “What we had in common is music,” Martin said. “Sabi niya, ‘May tampo ako sa’yo—every time you go to the audience sa mga shows mo, dumadaan ka lang sa akin, you always pass me.’ I told him, ‘I don’t know, I always look for people I don’t know sa shows.’ Sabi niya, ‘You don’t ever choose me.’ So finally, in my last show where I saw Ricky in the audience, I went straight to him and made him sing a whole song. Talagang hinanap ko si Ricky para matupad yung dream niya—na kakanta siya talaga in a concert, not just one or two lines but the whole song.”

Also seen at the wake were ABS-CBN Corporation Chairman Mark Lopez, COO for Broadcast Cory Vidanes, talent manager Annabelle Rama, Jayda, Jessa and Dingdong Avanzado, and Claudine Barretto—just a few among the many personalities who came to honor Davao’s legacy.

The beloved actor-director passed away at the age of 63 after battling lymphoma cancer. His memory lives on through the countless lives he touched both on- and off-screen. (G. Krishnan, abs-cbn)