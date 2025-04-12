Thursday, April 24, 2025
spot_img
HomePhilippine Asian News TodayIskornerIskorner: Shining a Light on the Future: The Rise of UPAABC’s Scholarship...
Philippine Asian News TodayIskorner

Iskorner: Shining a Light on the Future: The Rise of UPAABC’s Scholarship Program Under the Visionary Ms. Anita Aytona

Admin V
By Admin V
0
8
Anita Aytona's visionary leadership has transformed the UPAABC Scholarship Program into a powerful force for empowering Filipino students in Canada, fostering academic success and community support for future generations. (UPAABC Archives.)

A Visionary Leader: Ms. Anita Aytona

The University of the Philippines Alumni Association in British Columbia (UPAABC) Scholarship Program has flourished over the years, thanks to the relentless leadership and vision of one remarkable individual—Anita “Cookie” Aytona. A woman of unwavering dedication to education and community service, Ms. Aytona’s journey is one of resilience and passion, propelling UPAABC’s scholarship program to new heights. Her leadership has been integral in shaping the future of Filipino students in Canada, making higher education more

2025, February 21. Ms. Aytona flew to UP Mindanao to visit UPAABC’s two new scholars on campus. In this photo with Ms. Aytona are current UP President Angelo Jimenez and UPAA President Robert Aranton. (UPAABC Archives.)

“As a teacher for many years, I sincerely believe that formal education is empowering and transformative. It can end poverty and open many doors. My involvement with the UPAABC scholarship will continue to grow and strengthen as long as supporters and believers are in our mission,” Ms. Aytona quips.

 

The Humble Beginnings of UPAABC’s Scholarship Program

Founded in 1979, UPAABC was created as a community-driven initiative to foster unity among Filipino alumni of the University of the Philippines and support local endeavors. Among its many noble causes, the UPAABC Scholarship Program was launched to assist deserving Filipino students pursuing higher education in British Columbia. Initially starting with modest resources, the program’s impact grew steadily as the association’s members, led by forward-thinking leaders like Ms. Aytona, understood the importance of investing in the future of young minds.

Ironically, it was during the COVID year that UPAABC’s scholarship program expanded from two to five in 2020 and then to thirty in 2024. Thirteen more were added in the first quarter of 2025.

2025, January 31. [L-R]: Ms. Grace Tuvera, Scholarship Head of UP Baguio; Dale Caburian, UPAABC’s first scholar in the campus; Ashley Guzman, a new scholar; UP Baguio Chancellor Prof. Joel Adawe; Ms. Aytona; and Philip Omaweng, also a new scholar. (UPAABC Archives.)

Ms. Aytona’s Role in UPAABC’s Scholarship Growth

2025, March 1. [L-R]: Mrs. Anita Aytona, UP President Angelo Jimenez, and Mr. Tony Aytona, during a visit to check in with UPAABC’s new scholars in UP Mindanao. (UPAABC Archives.)
Anita Aytona’s involvement with the UPAABC has been instrumental in steering the association toward more tremendous success. Her leadership brought a fresh perspective to the organization’s objectives, focusing on enhancing the scholarship program’s reach and effectiveness. Ms. Aytona, who has a background in education and mathematics, brought her expertise in mentorship and academic guidance to ensure the scholarship program’s beneficiaries received financial aid and the academic and emotional support necessary to excel.

Under Ms. Aytona’s leadership, UPAABC established strong ties with local educational institutions and built a network of professional mentors who provided invaluable advice to scholarship recipients. Her role in advocating for more sustainable fundraising efforts and cultivating a culture of giving has meaningfully expanded the program’s possibilities. This ingenuity now helps several students each year, giving them chanced opportunities to thrive academically and professionally.

 

Leadership in Education: Anita Aytona’s Professional Journey

Before taking on this leadership role at UPAABC, Ms. Aytona had already made an indelible mark in the field of education. A pioneer in computer education in the Philippines, she worked tirelessly to introduce young minds to the world of technology. Her dedication to shaping students’ futures led her to teach at prestigious institutions, including La Salle Green Hills, St. Scholastica, and Assumption. In 1991, she immigrated to Canada, continuing her passion for teaching as a mathematics educator at Holy Cross Regional High School.

Her experience as an educator has been fundamental in her approach to the scholarship program. Ms. Aytona’s belief in the power of education to transform lives aligns perfectly with UPAABC’s mission of providing opportunities to talented Filipino students. She embodies the spirit of mentorship, always willing to offer guidance, wisdom, and support to her students and the scholarship recipients.

 

A Lasting Legacy: Empowering the Next Generation

[L-R]: UP’s True North scholars Dale Caburian, Philip Omaweng, and Ashley Guzman. (UPAABC Archive.)
Through Ms. Aytona’s efforts, UPAABC’s Scholarship Program has evolved into more than just a financial assistance initiative—it has become a beacon of hope for many students who aspire to achieve their academic goals. Beyond monetary support, the program fosters a strong sense of community and belonging, encouraging students to give back once they succeed. Ms. Aytona’s leadership has created a lasting ripple effect, where scholarship recipients often return to the community to contribute meaningfully, perpetuating a cycle of support and mentorship.

Her ability to see potential where others might not and her unshakeable belief in the transformative power of education continue to inspire her peers and the students who benefit from the scholarship program. As a woman who has broken barriers and empowered generations, Ms. Aytona’s impact extends far beyond the classroom—she is a living example of how one person’s dream can revolutionize the trajectory of an entire community.

The future of UPAABC’s Scholarship Program looks brighter than ever, thanks to Ms. Aytona’s dedication and leadership. As the program continues to evolve, her seeds regarding community engagement, mentorship, and educational advocacy will undoubtedly yield great fruit for years. Through the continued support of generous donors, the program will remain a vital resource for Filipino students in Canada, creating a lasting legacy of educational empowerment.

Anita Aytona’s personal and professional journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and giving back. Her contributions to the UPAABC Scholarship Program have ensured that many Filipino students will have the opportunity to excel in their educational pursuits, just as she did in her own life.

 

Are you interested in changing the future? Be a benefactor to one of the Philippines’ brightest minds! For inquiries, email:

Ms. Anita “Cookie” Aytona – [email protected]

Ms. Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua – [email protected]

(MBB)

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua

SourceBella Balisi-Bevilacqua
Previous article
Let’s party! Province proclaims Lapu-Lapu Day in B.C.
Next article
The Notary Corner: Five Reasons You Should Have a Will
Admin V
Admin V
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

rohit aggarwal on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
maureen nichols-dieguez on Pilar Pilapil: It’s a miracle!
Mobile banking embrace by More Filipinos for convenience on Go cashless, Alibaba founder urges PH
Me on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
myrna on TFC makes much-awaited ‘reunion’ possible for distant Filipinos and their Kapamilyas this Christmas

EDITOR PICKS

SHOWBIZ NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Philippine Asian News today is the most widely distributed PH Newspaper in the Greater Vancouver Area

FOLLOW US

© Philippine Asian News Today | Created with ❤ by Joel Castro