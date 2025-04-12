Iskorner: Shining a Light on the Future: The Rise of UPAABC’s Scholarship Program Under the Visionary Ms. Anita Aytona

A Visionary Leader: Ms. Anita Aytona

The University of the Philippines Alumni Association in British Columbia (UPAABC) Scholarship Program has flourished over the years, thanks to the relentless leadership and vision of one remarkable individual—Anita “Cookie” Aytona. A woman of unwavering dedication to education and community service, Ms. Aytona’s journey is one of resilience and passion, propelling UPAABC’s scholarship program to new heights. Her leadership has been integral in shaping the future of Filipino students in Canada, making higher education more

“As a teacher for many years, I sincerely believe that formal education is empowering and transformative. It can end poverty and open many doors. My involvement with the UPAABC scholarship will continue to grow and strengthen as long as supporters and believers are in our mission,” Ms. Aytona quips.

The Humble Beginnings of UPAABC’s Scholarship Program

Founded in 1979, UPAABC was created as a community-driven initiative to foster unity among Filipino alumni of the University of the Philippines and support local endeavors. Among its many noble causes, the UPAABC Scholarship Program was launched to assist deserving Filipino students pursuing higher education in British Columbia. Initially starting with modest resources, the program’s impact grew steadily as the association’s members, led by forward-thinking leaders like Ms. Aytona, understood the importance of investing in the future of young minds.

Ironically, it was during the COVID year that UPAABC’s scholarship program expanded from two to five in 2020 and then to thirty in 2024. Thirteen more were added in the first quarter of 2025.

Ms. Aytona’s Role in UPAABC’s Scholarship Growth

Anita Aytona’s involvement with the UPAABC has been instrumental in steering the association toward more tremendous success. Her leadership brought a fresh perspective to the organization’s objectives, focusing on enhancing the scholarship program’s reach and effectiveness. Ms. Aytona, who has a background in education and mathematics, brought her expertise in mentorship and academic guidance to ensure the scholarship program’s beneficiaries received financial aid and the academic and emotional support necessary to excel.

Under Ms. Aytona’s leadership, UPAABC established strong ties with local educational institutions and built a network of professional mentors who provided invaluable advice to scholarship recipients. Her role in advocating for more sustainable fundraising efforts and cultivating a culture of giving has meaningfully expanded the program’s possibilities. This ingenuity now helps several students each year, giving them chanced opportunities to thrive academically and professionally.

Leadership in Education: Anita Aytona’s Professional Journey

Before taking on this leadership role at UPAABC, Ms. Aytona had already made an indelible mark in the field of education. A pioneer in computer education in the Philippines, she worked tirelessly to introduce young minds to the world of technology. Her dedication to shaping students’ futures led her to teach at prestigious institutions, including La Salle Green Hills, St. Scholastica, and Assumption. In 1991, she immigrated to Canada, continuing her passion for teaching as a mathematics educator at Holy Cross Regional High School.

Her experience as an educator has been fundamental in her approach to the scholarship program. Ms. Aytona’s belief in the power of education to transform lives aligns perfectly with UPAABC’s mission of providing opportunities to talented Filipino students. She embodies the spirit of mentorship, always willing to offer guidance, wisdom, and support to her students and the scholarship recipients.

A Lasting Legacy: Empowering the Next Generation

Through Ms. Aytona’s efforts, UPAABC’s Scholarship Program has evolved into more than just a financial assistance initiative—it has become a beacon of hope for many students who aspire to achieve their academic goals. Beyond monetary support, the program fosters a strong sense of community and belonging, encouraging students to give back once they succeed. Ms. Aytona’s leadership has created a lasting ripple effect, where scholarship recipients often return to the community to contribute meaningfully, perpetuating a cycle of support and mentorship.

Her ability to see potential where others might not and her unshakeable belief in the transformative power of education continue to inspire her peers and the students who benefit from the scholarship program. As a woman who has broken barriers and empowered generations, Ms. Aytona’s impact extends far beyond the classroom—she is a living example of how one person’s dream can revolutionize the trajectory of an entire community.

The future of UPAABC’s Scholarship Program looks brighter than ever, thanks to Ms. Aytona’s dedication and leadership. As the program continues to evolve, her seeds regarding community engagement, mentorship, and educational advocacy will undoubtedly yield great fruit for years. Through the continued support of generous donors, the program will remain a vital resource for Filipino students in Canada, creating a lasting legacy of educational empowerment.

Anita Aytona’s personal and professional journey is a testament to the power of perseverance, passion, and giving back. Her contributions to the UPAABC Scholarship Program have ensured that many Filipino students will have the opportunity to excel in their educational pursuits, just as she did in her own life.

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua