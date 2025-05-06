In Grief and in Struggle: A Statement from Migrante Canada

Migrante Canada mourns with heavy hearts over the senseless tragedy that struck the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver — a tragedy that, to date, has claimed the lives of at least 11 people and injured dozens more, most of them our fellow Filipinos.

Filipinos are loving, compassionate, and resilient people. Even in the face of hardship, we are known for our warmth, our smiles, and our deep spirit of solidarity. Many of us came to Canada to work, to sacrifice time away from our families, to build better futures for our loved ones. We clean homes, care for children and elders, work long hours in kitchens, farms, and construction sites — often unseen, often unrecognized, yet always hopeful and proud.

That is why this tragedy cuts so deeply. The tragedy did not just happen to individuals, it also impacted families and our community as a whole.

Hundreds of thousands of Filipinos make Canada their second home, having left the Philippines to seek decent work, safety, dignity, and opportunity, and many continue to make the journey here. Like many racialized communities, we know first hand the face of racism, neglect, and indifference.

Migrante Canada condemns the attempts of the Vancouver authorities to downplay this tragedy as an isolated incident of “mental health.” While we recognize the importance of mental health, we must also speak plainly: mental health issues are not just personal struggles, but products of a society marked by exploitation, alienation, and discrimination. Mental health must not be used as an excuse to erase or distract the course of justice and accountability. As Dr. Ethel Tungohan, Professor at York University, expressed at the Luksang Bayan — community mourning and prayer vigil — held on April 27th at Bathurst and Wilson Parkette in Toronto,

“The tragedy should not be used by elected officials to push forward a fascist, law and order agenda that ends up securitizing and surveilling racialized communities – including our Filipino community further. These officials will say that they support mental health on the one hand, while pushing forward with policies that worsen mental health by cutting services.”

We demand a full and transparent investigation. We reject any attempts to scapegoat the victims or the organizers for the failure of police and city authorities to protect a large public gathering. Public safety is a public responsibility.

We call on the Philippine Consulate to reach out and urgently assist, not only the direct victims but also the entire affected community. More than words, concrete, sustained action is needed.

Today, Migrante Canada calls on all migrants, workers, and communities, including among others, our neighbours, schools, churches, people’s organizations, across Canada and beyond to Stand with us, Mourn with us, and Fight with us as we work towards justice and accountability.

Let us turn our grief into collective action. Let us show that the Filipino spirit, a loving, compassionate, and strong spirit cannot be broken.

Justice for the victims!

Accountability now!

Solidarity with all migrants!