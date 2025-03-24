Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Ice isn’t nice: Use caution during freezing weather

Drivers are advised that temperature fluctuations over the remainder of the week across the Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley can lead to icy road conditions.

Wet roads can be fine during warmer daytime temperatures, but as temperatures drop below freezing, they can become icy. As well, the warm engines of vehicles stopped at intersections or in queues can melt ice or snow, which subsequently re-freezes.

The Province’s highway maintenance contractors are out in challenging conditions and are applying brine, salt and sand to break up sections of compact snow and ice to restore traction. Tow trucks are also strategically deployed along major routes to help keep traffic moving.

During these freeze/thaw conditions, drivers are reminded to use caution, equip your vehicle with snow tires, avoid travel in poor weather conditions when possible, and prepare for possible delays.

While highway maintenance crews work to improve road conditions and reduce hazards for drivers, drivers are asked to leave space for these vehicles and move over safely when they see a vehicle with an amber light approaching. Drivers are also reminded that it’s unsafe to pass a snowplow on the right.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, travellers should continue to monitor the forecast and visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/

(news.gov.bc.ca)

