Himig Kabataan Cultural Society Sells Out Show

On February 23, 2025, the Himig Kabataan Cultural Society (HKCS) graced the Main Stage at the Surrey Arts Centre with their concert titled “Himig ng Pag-Ibig,” translating to “Melody of Love.” As Western Canada’s first and only youth-led Filipino choir, HKCS is dedicated to sharing the richness of Filipino music and educating the Filipino-Canadian community about their cultural heritage. Founded in 2022, HKCS began as a volunteer choir for a local cultural event. The initial group of eight members was captivated by the beauty of traditional Philippine choral music, inspiring them to continue exploring songs in various Filipino dialects and expanding their ensemble. Comprising Filipino-Canadian teens and young adults, many of whom are not fluent in Filipino dialects, HKCS provides a platform for members to reconnect with their roots through choral music. The society’s mission is to encourage young Filipino-Canadians to embrace their language and culture, fostering a deeper understanding through music and art. Their vision is for the next generation of Filipino-Canadians to celebrate and take pride in their heritage.

Their Valentine’s Special Concert, “Himig ng Pag-Ibig,” meaning “Melody of Love,” returned to the Surrey Arts Centre Main Stage for an afternoon of timeless love songs by renowned Filipino artists. The event aimed to evoke the feeling of “kilig”—a Tagalog term describing the giddy excitement often associated with love. HKCS’s repertoire spans folk songs, kundiman (traditional Filipino love songs), and Original Pilipino Music (OPM) from the 1970s to the 1990s, as well as contemporary pieces by 21st-century Filipino musicians. The concert not only showcased the musical talents of its members but also served as a cultural bridge, connecting the Filipino community in Western Canada and introducing the broader public to the rich tapestry of Filipino musical traditions. Through performances like this, the Himig Kabataan Cultural Society continues to fulfill its mission of cultural education and celebration.

HKCS will have several other shows this year at different venues especially during Philippine Independence Month festivities and other community events in Vancouver and Surrey. They will also have their season year-end show at Surrey Arts Centre on September 7, 2025