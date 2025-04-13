Friday, April 25, 2025
spot_img
HomePhilippine Asian News TodayHimig Kabataan Cultural Society Performs at the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival
Philippine Asian News Today

Himig Kabataan Cultural Society Performs at the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Admin V
By Admin V
0
14

Himig Kabataan Cultural Society (HKCS) brought their harmonious voices to the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival’s “Blossoms After Dark” event on the evening of March 30, 2025. Held under the illuminated cherry blossoms at David Lam Park in Downtown Vancouver, the evening featured a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community.

Founded in 2022, HKCS is composed of second- and third-generation Filipino-Canadian youth dedicated to preserving their heritage through choral music. Their performance showcased a mix of traditional Filipino folk songs like Rosas Pandan, kundiman (serenades), and contemporary pieces like Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling Ka, blending Filipino musical traditions with the enchanting ambiance of the festival. This event marked another milestone for HKCS as they continue to share the beauty of Filipino choral music with diverse audiences across Metro Vancouver.

Previous article
Juan on Juan with Nora and Dennis Vacalares
Next article
Snippet of Stories: The Journey and Legacy of Juana Tejada
Admin V
Admin V
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisment -
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

rohit aggarwal on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
maureen nichols-dieguez on Pilar Pilapil: It’s a miracle!
Mobile banking embrace by More Filipinos for convenience on Go cashless, Alibaba founder urges PH
Me on Langley’s International Festival A New Look ‘LangleyFest’ Even More Attractive
myrna on TFC makes much-awaited ‘reunion’ possible for distant Filipinos and their Kapamilyas this Christmas

EDITOR PICKS

SHOWBIZ NEWS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

Philippine Asian News today is the most widely distributed PH Newspaper in the Greater Vancouver Area

FOLLOW US

© Philippine Asian News Today | Created with ❤ by Joel Castro