Himig Kabataan Cultural Society Performs at the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival

Himig Kabataan Cultural Society (HKCS) brought their harmonious voices to the Vancouver Cherry Blossom Festival’s “Blossoms After Dark” event on the evening of March 30, 2025. Held under the illuminated cherry blossoms at David Lam Park in Downtown Vancouver, the evening featured a vibrant celebration of music, culture, and community.

Founded in 2022, HKCS is composed of second- and third-generation Filipino-Canadian youth dedicated to preserving their heritage through choral music. Their performance showcased a mix of traditional Filipino folk songs like Rosas Pandan, kundiman (serenades), and contemporary pieces like Tuwing Umuulan at Kapiling Ka, blending Filipino musical traditions with the enchanting ambiance of the festival. This event marked another milestone for HKCS as they continue to share the beauty of Filipino choral music with diverse audiences across Metro Vancouver.