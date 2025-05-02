Healing in Unity: A Community Conversation

SURREY, BC — April 30, 2025 — In the wake of the recent Lapu-Lapu incident that has deeply impacted the Filipino Canadian community, a heartfelt and meaningful gathering took place at the Surrey Police Service Headquarters on Tuesday at noon.

Surrey Police Officer Stephen Hurst reached out to RF Media Group CEO and Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society (FCCHS) founder Rey Fortaleza, inviting him and members of the community to a simple meet-and-greet with local police officers. The event, held at the Surrey Police Service Headquarters, was a powerful display of compassion, unity, and mutual respect.

Fortaleza introduced himself and the organizations he represents: The United Filipino Canadian Association in BC (UFCABC) and the Fil-Can Cultural Heritage Society. Joining him were Janice Lozano (Secretary of UFCABC), Roldan Robles (Vice President of FCCHS), Darwin Dumelod, (FCCHS member), CJ Lacaba (True North Hinirang Eagles Club and UFCABC member), and Pinoy Buzz Media representatives Janelle Velo and Jermi Santos.

Lozano spoke next, explaining that UFCABC is the mother organization representing over 70 Filipino Canadian associations across British Columbia. She expressed deep gratitude for the Surrey Police Department’s outpouring of support during this difficult time. “As a community, we are still mourning and devastated,” she shared, but we are trying to stay strong and resilient. Whether our efforts are big or small, we are doing everything we can to help our kababayans.”

Officers in attendance offered their condolences and asked how they could support the community further — including where to donate. Many expressed a desire to work more closely with UFCABC, recognizing its central role in connecting and mobilizing the Filipino Community.

Janelle Velo Santos read aloud a moving letter addressed to Chief Constable Norm Lipinski, expressing thanks on behalf of the FCCHS and the broader Filipino community. The letter acknowledged the police department’s compassion, their solidarity, and their recognition of Datu Lapu-Lapu as a symbol of courage and community strength. “We find strength in unity and compassion, ” the letter read. “We are reaffirmed that we are not alone in our mourning or in our journey forward. We feel seen, valued, and respected as part of the broader Canadian family.”

The gathering concluded with passionate conversations about future events to empower the Filipino community. Attendees and officers brainstormed ideas for how to support collective healing and create space for the light of the Filipino spirit to shine in these dark times —through culture, community-building, and continued cooperation.

To Rey Fortaleza, Roldan Robles, Darwin Dumelod, Janice Lozano, Janelle and Jermi Santos, CJ Lacaba — Thank you for representing the Filipino community with heart, courage, and pride. Your presence reminded everyone that we are seen, we are strong, and we are united. Mabuhay kayo.And to the Surrey Police Service — maraming salamat for your support and solidarity. Your compassion and care are deeply felt and appreciated. In unity, we find strength.

By Janice Lozano and Janelle Velo Santos