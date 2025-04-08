Grandma. Gangsta. Guerrilla.: A Bold, Hilarious Tribute to Family, History, and Strength

Burnaby, BC, 11 January 2025 – Get ready to meet Lola Basyang, the Filipino grandma you never knew you needed. Ruby Slippers Theatre presents the world premiere of Grandma. Gangsta. Guerrilla., a delightful rollercoaster of laughter, love, and cultural history. Written by Abi Padilla, this play is as tough as it is tender. It follows the story of Lola Basyang—a fierce, bar-spitting, butt-kicking grandma who escapes her care home to reconnect with her family.

Directed by Leslie Dos Remedios, Grandma. Gangsta. Guerrilla. offers an exhilarating blend of humour, action, and history. The play takes us through Lola Basyang’s past, which is filled with war, migration, and survival. While Lola’s grandchildren, Nika and Jun-jun, embark on a mission to bring their beloved Lola back, they discover her remarkable backstory and the deep-rooted history of their homeland, the Philippines. It is a heartfelt adventure that explores how family ties evolve in a Western world against the backdrop of generations of sacrifice, love, and survival.

This piece is deeply personal for Abi Padilla, the playwright acting as the main protagonist, Lola Basyang. “This story is told through the lens of a first-generation Filipino-Canadian,” she shares. “It blends Pinoy humour with the dark history of colonization, pop culture references, and the Tagalog language—all set in a Canadian context.” Nevertheless, this play stands out because of its message: We are so much more than our trauma. “Joy can be an act of resistance,” says Padilla. “We can live joyful lives even after the storm.”

The play is also a loving tribute to Padilla’s grandmothers, both survivors of the Japanese occupation in the Philippines. “Their sassy personalities and unique sense of humour were my inspiration for Lola Basyang,” Padilla explains. The show is influenced by everything from classic action comedies like Kung Fu Hustle to profound explorations of history, such as documentaries on the lives of comfort women.

At its core, Grandma. Gangsta. Guerrilla. is about reclaiming joy in the face of adversity. It blends thrilling fight choreography, rap songs, and dark humour to captivate audiences. This production reminds us of the importance of remembering our roots while embracing our own story.

Catch the show’s world premiere at the Shadbolt Centre for the Arts in Burnaby (Feb 6-8) or at Presentation House Theatre in North Vancouver (Feb 13-16). Don’t miss your chance to laugh, reflect, and feel deeply as Grandma. Gangsta. Guerrilla. takes you on an unforgettable ride through history, family, and resilience. This play is a show celebrating the Filipino community and the power of joy, even in the darkest times.

Content Warning: Coarse Language, Brief Mentions and References to Sexual Assault. Mentions of War

By Bella Balisi-Bevilacqua