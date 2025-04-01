Gela Atayde dreams of dancing with her idols

Sarah Geronimo, Billy Crawford and Gary Valenciano are the three celebrities that “New Gen Dance Champ” Gela Atayde would love to see on the dance floor with her.

Gela said it was at Darren Espanto’s concert where she saw Sarah dance up close. “Nobody has ever had that same impact on me from the Philippines, so I really, really hope I get to dance with Ate Sarah one day,” she said wistfully.

“Another would be Kuya Billy Crawford. He’s another dance champion [12th ‘Dancing with the Stars’ in France], and I’m really inspired by him. I’ve always loved the way he dances,” Gela continued. “And of course, Tito Gary Valenciano!”

Gela was recently unveiled as a host, alongside Robi Domingo, of “Time To Dance,” a dance survival reality show that airs every Saturday at 8:30 p.m. on A2Z, Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, MYX, iWantTFC, and TFC.

The 22-year-old was part of Legit Status, the dance crew that won the MegaCrew division at the 2023 World Hip Hop Dance Championship in Phoenix, Arizona. She has also appeared on “ASAP” and was a member of “Senior High.” “Time To Dance” marks her first hosting gig, and she is grateful for the opportunity.

“This is an advocacy project for me. Being part of the dance community, I’ve seen the ins and outs of what really happens—the gaps, the challenges. On ‘Time To Dance,’ I want to help those who want to explore dance more and inspire others. ‘Time To Dance’ was created because they saw my heart and passion for the craft,” she shared.

Gela is proud of the show’s inclusivity, as it features dancers from all ages, backgrounds, and physical abilities. She also revealed that celebrity performers AC Bonifacio and Darren, along with renowned dance coaches Chips Beltran, Lema Diaz, and Jobel Dayrit, will appear as guest judges and coaches on the show.

Robi, who has mentored Gela on hosting, praised her skills despite it being her first time hosting a show.

“Kitang kita kay Gela ‘yung gigil talaga na pag-ibayuhin pa ‘yung kanyang craft. Ang laki ng improvement niya since day one. In hosting, what you want is that connection—it’s not just about talking. Ramdam na ramdam namin yun sa kanya,” he expressed.

Director of “World of Dance Philippines” Vimi Rivera, who will serve as one of the show’s dance council members, highlighted “Time To Dance’s” goal of showcasing the talents of the country’s local dance community. She emphasized that the show is “more than just a competition.”

The first episode, which aired on Saturday, January 18, introduced the 17 contestants who will undergo intense training with top coaches from the Philippine dance community. The contestants’ grit, skill, and passion will be tested in group dance evaluations and thrilling one-on-one dance battles, all in the hopes of surviving intense weekly eliminations (Malaya)