Summer Soiree with Mable Elmore

  • August 15, 2024
    • Let’s join Mable Elmore in celebrating the close of summer as we kick off our campaign! Partake in elegant hors d’oeuvres, sweets, music and art in support of Mable’s re-election as our B.C. NDP MLA for Vancouver-Kensington

     

    Mable Elmore seeks re-election as B.C. MLA for Vancouver-Kensington

