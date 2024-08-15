Summer Soiree with Mable Elmore

Let’s join Mable Elmore in celebrating the close of summer as we kick off our campaign! Partake in elegant hors d’oeuvres, sweets, music and art in support of Mable’s re-election as our B.C. NDP MLA for Vancouver-Kensington
SURREY, BRITISH COLUMBIA – Earlier this year at the Fleetwood Community Centre, Lita Cabal, ...
Victoria, June 10, 2024 – The Mabuhay Celebration, held on June 8 and 9, ...
One of the largest organizers of global conventions will once again draw hundreds from ...
It’s official: Mable Elmore will run for a new term as Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) of British Columbia. Elmore is seeking to represent her current riding of Vancouver-Kensington in the October 19, 2024 provincial election. A political trailblazer, Elmore is the first and only MLA in B.C. ...
The Philippines and Canada are stepping up work on a pact to govern their military forces during joint defence drills. The two countries are anticipated to reach a deal akin to the Visiting Forces Agreement (VFA) between the Philippines and the U.S. either within the year or 2025. Canadian ...
The Philippines has utilized Canadian satellite technology in its ongoing territorial dispute with China in the South China Sea. Canada’s Dark Vessel Detection system was used to track the movements of China’s largest coast guard ship known as CCG 5901. The Philippine Coast Guard revealed that the 165-metre ship, ...
Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza: A Weekend of Fun, Culture, and Excitement! Surrey is set to come alive with the vibrant colors and sounds of the Surrey Fiesta Extravaganza on June 29 & 30, 2024. This two-day event, taking place on Saturday and Sunday, promises an unforgettable experience packed with activities, ...