PNT’s Rey Fortaleza and Carlito Pablo honoured in 75 Faces of Migration

The “75 Faces of Migration” tells inspiring stories of Filipinos in Canada and their remarkable journey.

The initiative is a joint undertaking by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Canada.

The storytelling project is one of the highlights of the celebration in 2024 of the 75th

anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two nations.

For the Philippine Asian News Today, it is honoured to have Rey Fortaleza and Carlito Pablo, publisher and editor, respectively, named among the 75 outstanding Filipino Canadians.

Professional colleagues and strong friends since 2005, Fortaleza and Pablo wish to share this distinction with the Filipino community.

Here’s Fortaleza’s profile as told by the “75 Faces of Migration”:

“Rey Fortaleza, a former Olympic boxer with six gold medals, one silver, and two bronze, immigrated to Canada in 1990. Since then, he has become a distinguished entrepreneur and community leader in British Columbia.

“Starting with a minimum-wage job as a hospital janitor and maintenance worker, Mr. Fortaleza pursued further education, became a licensed insurance broker, and established a successful independent insurance brokerage in Surrey. His entrepreneurial ventures expanded into publishing newspapers and magazines, producing TV shows, and organizing concerts featuring renowned performers from Manila for the Filipino community in Canada.

“Reflecting on his journey, he emphasized how these experiences provided him with valuable insights into the Filipino community of British Columbia and underscored the importance of adaptability.”

For Pablo, the “75 Faces of Migration” tells the following:

“Carlito Pablo, a Filipino-Canadian journalist and community leader, immigrated to Canada in 2005 after a successful career in the Philippines as a journalist with Ang Pahayagang Malaya and as a national reporter with the Philippine Daily Inquirer. Mr. Pablo continued his journalism career in Canada, notably as a staff writer for The Georgia Straight from 2006 to 2022 and as an editorial consultant for the Philippine Asian News Today.

“Mr. Pablo is also recognized as one of the founding members of the Maple Bamboo Network Society, dedicated to supporting Filipino immigrants in Canada through resources, community programs, and advocacy. His immigrant background and journalistic experience have shaped his commitment to social justice and community service, making a significant impact on the Filipino Canadian community.”

Among those cited in the “75 Faces of Migration” are achievers in British Columbia:

Mable Elmore, Member of the Legislative Assembly of B.C. for Vancouver Kensington

Mable Elmore made history in British Columbia when she became the first Filipino Canadian to be elected to the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia in 2009. Since her election, Ms. Elmore has worked hard on numerous progressive causes that matter to British Columbians, including migrant rights, social justice, and workers’ rights issues.

Rhea Santos-De Guzman

Rhea Santos-De Guzman is known for co-anchoring morning show Unang Hirit and hosting several news and public affairs programs including Reporter’s Notebook and Tunay na Buhay in the Philippines. For over three years now, Ms. Santos-De Guzman has served as a video journalist and news anchor for OMNI News Filipino, part of Rogers Sports and Media, a leading television company in Canada.

Helen Orimaco-Pumatong

Helen Orimaco-Pumatong is the executive chef of Hop & Co. and a chef instructor at Vancouver Community College for the Restaurant Operations course. She received her Red Seal Certification through the Fairmont hotels and was part of the opening team for Fairmont Pacific Rim Hotel in Vancouver.

Edwin Empinado

Originally from Cebu, Edwin Empinado came to Canada and started working in 2004 at St. Paul’s Hospital Operating Room in Vancouver. He is now a Councillor of the District of Kitimat in British Columbia.

Winston Sayson

Winston Sayson, now a retired Crown Counsel, dedicated over three decades to the British Columbia Prosecution Service, where he handled diverse cases including homicides, serious injuries, domestic violence, and child abuse. In recognition of his exceptional merit and professional integrity, he was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 2011 by the BC Attorney General.

Audie Louie Banania

Audie Louie Banania, originally from Albay, Bicol, relocated to Fort St. John, British Columbia, in 2013, launching his career in the restaurant industry as a chef. In July 2019, he fulfilled his dream of opening Audielicious Restaurant, renowned for its diverse menu featuring Filipino, Italian, Mexican, and Western cuisines.

Maita Santiago

Maita Santiago is a Burnaby City Councillor. This role comes nearly three decades after her candidacy for Vancouver City Council in 1993 when she made history as the first Filipino candidate for any level of government in British Columbia.

Lenore RS Lim

Lenore RS Lim is an accomplished artist who specializes in printmaking. She has exhibited her works in various countries and has received awards, including the Philippine Presidential Award for Arts, the Jackson Pollock-Lee Krasner Foundation Grant, and the Pan Asian Recognition Award in May 2019.

Maj Yee

Maj Yee embarked on her journey to Canada from Manila as a teenager, bringing with her a profound passion for culinary excellence instilled by her mother. With a legacy spanning 58 years, Ms. Yee and her family proudly promote Philippine cuisine through their business – Goldilocks Bakeshop in Vancouver, where she is currently the President and Managing Director.

Dr. Mary De Vera

Dr. Mary De Vera immigrated to Canada with her family at a young age. She is a Canadian pharmacoepidemiologist, health services researcher, an assistant professor at the University of British Columbia and the Canada Research Chair in medication adherence, utilization, and outcomes.

Leo “Jun” Cunanan Jr.

Leo “Jun” Cunanan Jr. was eight years old when his family immigrated to Canada in 1971. In 2000, he met Maestro SYM, who inspired him to paint. By 2022, he became the president of the Dimasalang III International Group of Artists, organizing mentorship programs, life drawing sessions, summer plein air painting, and year-round group exhibitions. Mr. Cunanan is also a member of the Federation of Canadian Artists.

Eleanor del Rio-Laquian

Eleanor del Rio-Laquian embarked on her journey to Canada in 1969 together with her husband Aprodicio and their children. Ms. del Rio-Laquian is an international civil servant, investigative journalist, editor, author, researcher, and activist community organizer. Since 2016, as the co-founding editor of the online newsmagazine CanadianFilipino.Net, Ms. del Rio-Laquian continues to document the immigration journeys of Filipinos to Canada.

____________________