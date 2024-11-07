Marcos congratulates Trump

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of the Philippines has congratulated Donald Trump for winning the November 5, 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“President Trump has won, and the American people have triumphed. I congratulate them on their victory in an exercise that showed the world the strength of American values,” Marcos said in a statement on X on November 6.

Marcos related that he personally met Trump as a young man, and so he knows that Trump’s “leadership will result in a better future for all of us”.

“We look forward to working with President Trump on a wide range of issues that will yield mutual benefits for two nations with deep ties, shared beliefs, a common vision, and a long history of working together.”

“I am hopeful that this unshakeable alliance, tested in war and peace, will be a force for good, blazing a path of prosperity and amity in the region and on both sides of the Pacific.

“This is a durable partnership to which the Philippines is fully committed, because it is founded on the ideals we share: freedom and democracy,” Marcos said.

Trump addressed his supporters Wednesday morning (November 6) after earning more than 270 electoral votes.

Trump vowed that he will lead the “golden age of America” after launching the “greatest political movement of all time.”

“This was, I believe, the greatest political movement of all time. There’s never been anything like this in this country, and maybe beyond. And now it’s going to reach a new level of importance because we’re going to help our country heal,” Trump said.

“We’re going to help our country heal. We have a country that needs help, and it needs help very badly. We’re going to fix our borders. We’re going to fix everything about our country, and we’ve made history for a reason tonight. And the reason is going to be just that. We overcame obstacles that nobody thought possible,” he added to cheers from the crowd.

Trump took the stage after Fox News projected he would win the key battleground state of Pennsylvania, as well as Wisconsin, Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump notched more than 270 electoral votes around 1:45 a.m. by November 6, officially defeating Harris.

Trump spoke at the West Palm Beach Convention Center in West Palm Beach, Florida.