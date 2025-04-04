Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada Celebrates Fourth Year with 19 Featured Restaurants

Calgary, AB – The Philippine Department of Tourism (PDOT) and the Philippine Consulate General in Calgary are pleased to announce the return of the Filipino Restaurant Month in Canada (FRMC) for its fourth edition, taking place from April 1-30, 2025. As in previous years, the event will be executed by the Philippine Embassy in Ottawa and the Philippine Consulates General (PCG) in Calgary, Toronto and Vancouver, in tandem with the celebration of Filipino Food Month. Throughout April, participating restaurants will offer prix-fixe menus, highlighting a diverse range of authentic Filipino dishes and ingredients.

“Our 4th FRMC this year has a special significance as it will also highlight signature events in Calgary, Vancouver, Toronto and Ottawa that will showcase Filipino cuisine in different perspectives. FRMC not only promotes Filipino culinary heritage but also recognizes the hard work and talent of Filipino restauranteurs and chefs across Canada who bring a taste of home to our Kababayan and introduce our vibrant flavours to new audiences”, Consul General Emma Sarne remarked. Additionally, Tourism Attache Soleil Tropicales expressed the continuous support of the Philippine Department of Tourism to the FRMC 2025 that will encourage more travelers to explore the Philippines through food.

This year, FRMC will feature 19 distinguished restaurants, in 7 provinces in Canada including Amihan Grill & Bakeshop, Hawthorn, Maven, Kain Tayo, Cebuchon & BBQ, Katmu, Silong Express, Tulip Restaurant & Lounge, Sanduk Philippine Cuisine, Sinaing Home of Filipino Cuisine, Mineral, Mother Tongue, Islas, Balai, Dine Kanadiyan, Goldilocks, Grandt Kitchen, Pampanga’s Cuisine, and Plato Filipino. These venues will serve curated prix-fixe menus that reflect the vibrant flavors and rich traditions of Filipino cuisine.

As the FRMC grows, we look forward to strengthening our partnerships with various stakeholders in the food industry that will help share the Filipino cuisine throughout Canada.

With support from both Philippine and Canada-based sponsors, including Air Canada, Philippine Airlines, Food Holidays, Rajah Tours, Seafood City, and OTT Remit, participants of FRMC will have the chance to win exciting local and national prizes. The prizes range from free international flights, domestic travel, hotel accommodation and a culinary tour in the Philippines, as well as grocery and remittance gift cards.

For more details on participating restaurants and the lineup of signature events, please visit https://philippinetourismcanada.com/filipino-restaurant-month/.

For information on travel to the Philippines, visit https://philippinetourismcanada.com/.