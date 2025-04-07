Filipino newcomers feel better off in Canada despite high cost of living

Getting by financially day by day is a challenge for many Canadians.

Practically everything now costs more, especially housing and food.

In 2024, cost of living was top of mind among Canadians, based on a survey done by Ipsos for Global news.

The poll showed that that this issue was considered the top domestic news story last year by 71 percent of Canadians.

Filipinos in Canada, especially newcomers, are not exempted from the high cost of living.

However, Filipino newcomers mostly feel that they got a great deal coming to Canada.

This sentiment was captured in a survey among immigrants from across the world, which was conducted by Pollara Strategic Insights for CBC News.

The public opinion firm polled immigrant newcomers or adults born outside of Canada who immigrated to Canada in the past 10 years, from 2014 to 2024.

Results of the survey released on January 8, 2025 showed that eight in 10 newcomers agree that the cost of living is “making it difficult for new immigrants to settle” in Canada.

However, a “significantly large number still feel better off in Canada than their previous country of residence”.

“Newcomers coming to Canada from Philippines (83%), Nigeria (80%) as well as all of rest of Africa (71%), and France (76%) are more likely to feel better off,” the report stated.

In comparison, “those coming from South Asia (68%), Latin America (67%), Middle East and Central Asia (65%), and Far East Asia (59%) are less likely to feel that they are better off in Canada than their previous countries of residence”.

Feeling better off in Canada validates the main reason why many people across the world wish to move to the Great White North.

Pollara reported: “For most newcomers, the top – all encompassing – reason to come to Canada is because ultimately it is a better country to live and settle down in.”

“This is largely rooted in a better quality of life (45%), better job and economic opportunities (33%), and for a notable one-third (29%) a safer country to live in. Over a quarter feel that Canada is more open and accepting of people (net: 28%). Some also choose Canada for better education (25%) and as a better place for their children to grow up in (21%). Thus overall, for more than eight-in-ten (net: 85%), the reason ultimately is that Canada comes across as a better country to live in (compared to their home countries and/or previous country of residence).”

For Filipinos, Canada is a land of opportunity.

“While quality of life is the primary reason for all newcomers coming in from different countries, those coming from France, Nigeria and Philippines are much more likely to say economic opportunities drew them to Canada as the secondary reasons compared to others. For those coming from Latin America and Middle East and Central Asia, Canada is also notably a much safer country.”

In its January 8, 2025 release, Pollara stated that its survey showed that eight in 10 (81 percent) of newcomers are “satisfied with life in Canada”.

However, however, fewer (66 percent) recommend immigrating to Canada to friends and family, with 29 percent saying that they do not recommend immigrating to Canada.

“Moreover, most (81%) are glad they came to Canada, but 42% would consider leaving.”

The report noted: “A speculative reason for not recommending, could be related to most newcomers feeling that Canada has already accepted too many immigrants without

enough infrastructure, housing, and job opportunities, thus recommending family and friends to immigrate may not seem appropriate at this time.”

The survey also showed that newcomers believe that immigrants are good for Canada.

Seventy percent of the respondents said that immigrants are needed to do the jobs that other Canadians don’t want to do. Meanwhile, 76 percent indicated that immigrants come with money, thereby boosting the Canadian economy.

To help newcomers adapt better in Canada, the Pollara study showed that “large majorities (82%) feel that Canadian institutions should be more accepting of credentials acquired outside of Canada.”

“Those coming from the Philippines (94%) and Nigeria (91%) are much more likely to agree” to better recognition of foreign credentials.

The National Post has reported about an Ipsos poll for BMO (Bank of Montreal) indicating that one-third of Canadians are expected to reduce their spending in 2025.

The paper noted that the survey revealed that 33 percent plan to minimize spending.

Also, concerns about the cost of living (54 percent), inflation (50 percent), and a possible economic recession (42 percent) are causing financial anxiety.

By Carlito Pablo