Filipino BC unveils What We Heard Report: Filipino community and cultural centre a “strategic investment” in BC

VANCOUVER, February 15, 2025 — Filipino BC has released a comprehensive report laying out the case for all three levels of governments to come to the table and take a stake in a Filipino-led hub serving all communities.

“As the project advances, the establishment of the Filipino Community and Cultural Centre will represent a strategic investment in cultural preservation, social development, and community cohesion,” states the group’s Weaving Our Voices, Our Story, of Our Community: The What We Heard Report.

By investing in community, Filipino BC believes that governments, in collaboration with partners, will build capacity, develop greater resilience, and boost self-sufficiency in the face of emerging threats and challenges in and outside the country.

“By integrating broad-based engagement with targeted consultation, the centre will be designed to meet the evolving needs of the Filipino community while contributing to the cultural and social landscape of British Columbia,” The What We Heard Report states.

Filipino BC led public engagements in 2023 and 2024 to develop a vision for the centre.

In addition to two rounds of surveys, the group held townhalls in key cities in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley, Vancouver Island, and the BC Interior areas of Prince George, Vanderhoof, Nelson, Dawson Creek, and Fort St. John.

In its report Filipino BC notes that the planned infrastructure will not only serve as a repository of cultural heritage.

The hub will also function as an “adaptive space that fosters educational, economic, and social initiatives”.

“Through sustained collaboration and inclusive planning, the centre will emerge as a critical infrastructure that supports both cultural continuity and community advancement, ensuring its relevance and impact for future generations.”

As well, “This centre will serve as both a cultural landmark and a vital resource for all who engage with it.”

The report also shares a common perspective from participants about a model for the centre.

“One of the key themes to emerge was a vision for a hybrid space—a community centre with strong cultural programming—that could serve as both a gathering place and a cultural hub,” the What We Heard Report narrates.

This vision reflects two core Filipino values of bayanihan (mutual aid) and kapwa (shared humanity).

The report also relates those participants expressed support for a hub-and-spoke model for a future Filipino community and cultural centre.

This means developing a central hub in a major city like Vancouver with satellite locations in other communities, in order to address diverse needs across BC.

Filipinos started arriving in BC in the 1800s and the community has grown to become the third largest cultural group in the province.

Dr. June Francis is Co-Director of the Institute for Black and African Diaspora Research & Engagement at SFU , and chair of the BC Provincial Anti-Racism Data Committee.

In her foreword to The What We Heard Report, Dr. Francis says that the document represents a “milestone”.

“The Filipino community in British Columbia has taken a significant and inspiring step towards self-determination through Weaving Our Voices, Our Story of Our Community: What We Heard Report,” the respected academic says.

Dr. Francis congratulated Filipino BC for conducting “community-based participatory research”.

“The central role of community-driven research cannot be overstated—it not only brings forward authentic perspectives but also ensures that solutions are developed with, rather than for, the people they serve.”

Filipino BC chair RJ Aquino thanked participants in the public engagements and everyone who contributed to The What We Heard Report.

“This is a major step in our community’s evolution and having tangible, actionable information gives us the tools and the insight to clearly chart our path and control our destiny. It’s especially remarkable when this effort was done by the community, for the community with the goal of having our own physical space to celebrate and share our culture, heritage, and traditions.”

Aquino adds, “We can’t wait to take the next step and bring everyone along on this journey.”