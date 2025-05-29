Fil-Can Pickleball Club Hosts Successful Fundraising Tournament for Lapu-Lapu Tragedy Victims

Richmond, BC — On May 18, 2025, the Fil-Can Pickleball Club proudly hosted a
Fundraising Pickleball Tournament at Pacific Pickleball in Richmond, bringing
together players, sponsors, and supporters in a spirited effort to raise funds for the
victims of the Lapu-Lapu Tragedy that occurred on April 26 in Vancouver.
The event was organized by Rico Cornejo of Golden Star Sports, Ben Lam of Pacific
Pickleball, in collaboration with Lita Cabal, Former MP Conservative Candidate, and
with the dedicated support of team captains namely Alsen David (Riverway), Mike
Olango (SuperFrenz), GL Reyes (Dinkin Donuts), Allan Florendo (HaloHalo), Mario
Cruz (Mario Cruz Real Estate), Bong Domdom (One La Salle Vancouver), Rico Cornejo
(Golden Star) and Jose Crisologo (Team Calvary). The tournament brought together
120 participants across 8 teams, representing a diverse mix of nationalities — a
testament to the inclusive and unifying nature of the sport.
The event featured both Intermediate and Advanced divisions, with Team Calvary
claiming the Championship titles in both categories. Team Halo-Halo earned Runner-
Up honors in both divisions. Highlighting the competition, Lita Cabal and her partner
Joey also secured a victory in the Mixed Doubles category.
Adding prestige to the event, the Fil-Can Pickleball Club was honored to welcome
Marco Harder, Vice Consul from the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver, who
graciously attended the tournament and personally awarded the winners during the
closing ceremony.
The fundraising activities included a silent auction, 50/50 draw, and raffle prizes,
supported by generous sponsors and community donors. Together, these efforts raised
nearly $4,800, which will be donated to support the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Tragedy.
The recipient organization will be announced once finalized.
“This event was more than just a tournament,” said organizer Rico Cornejo. “It was a
celebration of unity, generosity, and the joy of sport. We’re proud of what we
accomplished together.”
Lita Cabal added, “It was heartwarming to see people from different backgrounds
coming together for a meaningful cause. Thank you to everyone who supported and
joined us on the court!”
A Special Thank You to Our Sponsors and Donors:
Pacific Pickleball
Rico Cornejo of Golden Star Sports
Michael Cabal Real Estate
Sun City Optics
Ann Salazar Catering
Rackets and Runners
Emily Manlutac
Holtz Woodworking
Grit Pickleball
Nilda Rivera
Mario Cruz, PREC
Xay Vong
Ramon Segui of Artsy Candles
Eat Kanadiyan
Dine Kanadiyan
Alsen David of AJ Insurance
The Fil-Can Pickleball Club extends its deepest gratitude to all sponsors, donors,
volunteers, and participants who made this tournament a resounding success. Events
like these showcase the strength of community and the power of sport in bringing
people together for a meaningful cause.