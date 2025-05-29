Fil-Can Pickleball Club Hosts Successful Fundraising Tournament for Lapu-Lapu Tragedy Victims

Richmond, BC — On May 18, 2025, the Fil-Can Pickleball Club proudly hosted a

Fundraising Pickleball Tournament at Pacific Pickleball in Richmond, bringing

together players, sponsors, and supporters in a spirited effort to raise funds for the

victims of the Lapu-Lapu Tragedy that occurred on April 26 in Vancouver.

The event was organized by Rico Cornejo of Golden Star Sports, Ben Lam of Pacific

Pickleball, in collaboration with Lita Cabal, Former MP Conservative Candidate, and

with the dedicated support of team captains namely Alsen David (Riverway), Mike

Olango (SuperFrenz), GL Reyes (Dinkin Donuts), Allan Florendo (HaloHalo), Mario

Cruz (Mario Cruz Real Estate), Bong Domdom (One La Salle Vancouver), Rico Cornejo

(Golden Star) and Jose Crisologo (Team Calvary). The tournament brought together

120 participants across 8 teams, representing a diverse mix of nationalities — a

testament to the inclusive and unifying nature of the sport.

The event featured both Intermediate and Advanced divisions, with Team Calvary

claiming the Championship titles in both categories. Team Halo-Halo earned Runner-

Up honors in both divisions. Highlighting the competition, Lita Cabal and her partner

Joey also secured a victory in the Mixed Doubles category.

Adding prestige to the event, the Fil-Can Pickleball Club was honored to welcome

Marco Harder, Vice Consul from the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver, who

graciously attended the tournament and personally awarded the winners during the

closing ceremony.

The fundraising activities included a silent auction, 50/50 draw, and raffle prizes,

supported by generous sponsors and community donors. Together, these efforts raised

nearly $4,800, which will be donated to support the victims of the Lapu-Lapu Tragedy.

The recipient organization will be announced once finalized.

“This event was more than just a tournament,” said organizer Rico Cornejo. “It was a

celebration of unity, generosity, and the joy of sport. We’re proud of what we

accomplished together.”

Lita Cabal added, “It was heartwarming to see people from different backgrounds

coming together for a meaningful cause. Thank you to everyone who supported and

joined us on the court!”

A Special Thank You to Our Sponsors and Donors:

 Pacific Pickleball

 Rico Cornejo of Golden Star Sports

 Michael Cabal Real Estate

 Sun City Optics

 Ann Salazar Catering

 Rackets and Runners

 Emily Manlutac

 Holtz Woodworking

 Grit Pickleball

 Nilda Rivera

 Mario Cruz, PREC

 Xay Vong

 Ramon Segui of Artsy Candles

 Eat Kanadiyan

 Dine Kanadiyan

 Alsen David of AJ Insurance

The Fil-Can Pickleball Club extends its deepest gratitude to all sponsors, donors,

volunteers, and participants who made this tournament a resounding success. Events

like these showcase the strength of community and the power of sport in bringing

people together for a meaningful cause.