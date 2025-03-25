Excitement builds for 76th PAL Interclub

The excitement is building as the prestigious 76th PAL Interclub prepares to return in a week’s time, and golfers from across the country are gearing up for one of the most anticipated events in the Philippine golfing calendar.

Known for its rich history, competitive spirit, and strong sense of camaraderie, the PAL Interclub stands as a beacon of excellence in the world of golf.

Set to take place in Bacolod’s two finest courses – the Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club and the Bacolod Golf Club, the tournament is not only a showcase of individual talent but also a true test of team strategy and sportsmanship.

Since its inception, the PAL Interclub has brought together golf teams from all over the Philippines and beyond, creating an atmosphere of fierce competition and mutual respect.

For over several decades, the PAL Interclub has remained a highlight for golfers of all levels. It is unique in its format, as it is one of the few tournaments where teams compete against each other rather than individual players going head-to-head. This team-based competition fosters a deep sense of camaraderie among participants, creating an environment where collaboration and strategy are just as important as skill.

As the 2025 edition draws near, anticipation is building for the new teams and old rivals to battle it out on the course.

Manila Southwoods and Del Monte are expected to bring their best talents to defend their men’s regular and senior titles.

The senior tournament is set on February 10-13 while the men’s regular event gets going from February 18-21.

The 76th edition will see the return of Buddy Resurreccion as tournament director after a 13-year hiatus. He ran the event from 1996 to 2012.

Resurreccion led Aguinaldo to a three-year title romp from 1988.

In 2000, Resurreccion suggested the use of Players Point Average to classify the teams. It is based on the players’ five-year average scores.

It was discontinued a few years ago, but Resurreccion vowed to revive it starting next year.

In Bacolod, he will be assisted by seasoned referee Christopher Igaya and veteran pro Marvin Dumandan.

While the roster of participating teams is still being finalized, the buzz surrounding new entries and returning champions has already sparked interest across the golf community.

More than just a competition, the PAL Interclub celebrates the true spirit of golf. Sportsmanship, integrity, and respect are cornerstones of the event, ensuring that each participant plays not only to win but to uphold the highest standards of the game. The tournament continues to attract top players and up-and-coming stars, offering an invaluable opportunity for both personal and professional growth in the golfing world.

The 76th staging of the PAL Interclub is supported by Platinum sponsors PRIMAX and Asian Journal.

Mastercard is a gold sponsor while RMN is a silver sponsor.

Joining the event as bronze sponsors are ABS-CBN Global and Philippine National Bank.

VISA and Tanduay are minor sponsors while Citadines is a hotel partner.