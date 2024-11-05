The Debut Birthday Celebration of Princess @18

    • Turning 18 is a milestone like no other, and for Princess, it marked a memorable entry into adulthood, celebrated with love, joy, and gratitude. Surrounded by family and friends, she cherished the moment, delivering a heartfelt message to everyone who contributed to her unforgettable day.

    Princess expressed her thanks, saying, “Thank you, everyone, for coming and making this day extra special and memorable. To those who traveled from afar, and especially to my parents, Carmelita and Eric Igor, I am so grateful for everything you’ve done to make this possible for me. Thank you to my emcees Tito Joel and Ninang Rita, who helped with my dress alterations; to Ate Manette for the beautiful and delicious cake; to Tita Agnes, Tita Mila, and Tita Merlina for the stunning decorations; to my band and organizers; and to all the staff at the venue, including DJ JR and photographers Tito Christian and Tito Apple, for capturing these moments.”

    Entering this new chapter with laughter, joy, and a touch of nostalgia, Princess embraced the beauty of her 18th birthday celebration. Cheers to Princess at 18—her journey into adulthood and a future filled with dreams and possibilities!

     

