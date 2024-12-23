The wait is finally over! Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis is back for its much-anticipated third season, bringing an exciting new chapter.

Beginning December 22, GMA Network, in collaboration with Imus Productions Inc., promises to take fans on a rollercoaster ride of suspense and laughter, while also uncovering the untold stories of its beloved characters.

The Kapuso comedy-action series unveils a fresh set of characters that viewers should watch out for – new hotshot villains to catch, and events that will have Gloria crying her iconic “Tolome!”.

The iconic character of Tolome will still be starred by Titanic Action Star Senator Ramon “Bong” Revilla, Jr. Joining him and returning as Tolome’s wife, Gloria, is stunning Kapuso actress Beauty Gonzalez.

In this latest season of ‘Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis’, Bartolome is about to face his toughest battle yet, with enemies both old and new threatening everything he holds dear. But Season 3 is more than just action, the relationship of Bartolome and Gloria will be highlighted, uncovering the people and events that made them who they are today.

New to Tolome’s life this season are Leo Martinez as Adonis, Sid Lucero as Jeffrey “Jepoy” Guzman, Jillian Ward as Dra. Barbara Hidalgo, Jon Lucas as Homer, Jay Manalo as Pancho Blanco, Faith Da Silva as Janice Luna, Ryan Eigenmann as Rico, Long Mejia as Lucio “Darak” Cinco, Boss Toyo as himself, Ms. Gloria Diaz as Nadia Hilario, Neil Ryan Sese as Teddy, King Gutierrez as Arturo, Roxie Smith as Aira Dela Cruz, and Joko Diaz as Diego.

Adding to the roster of returning cast members are Kapuso fan-favorites Carmi Martin as Lucing, Jestoni Alarcon as Chief Gener Alberto, Liezel Lopez as Jacqueline “Jacq” Dela Torre, Niño Muhlach as Sylvestre “Style” Salonga, Dennis Padilla as Police Major Vincent Policarpio, Maey Bautista as Candida Magtulis, Raphael Landicho as Kiko Reynaldo, and Jeffrey Tam as Onofre “Bunso” Batumbakal.

Let Tolome, Gloria, and the rest of the “Walang Matigas na Pulis sa Matinik na Misis” gang fill your weekend nights with action and laughter once again, starting December 22, Sundays at 7:15 PM on GMA Network.

Global Pinoys can also catch the program via GMA Pinoy TV. For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com. (30)