Euwenn Mikaell delivers charm, wisdom, and inspiration in “Forever Young”

  • Aron Simpao
  • October 25, 2024
  • Television
    • “Even the smallest person can change the course of the future.” —J.R.R. Tolkien

    Get ready to meet the youngest and most adorable public servant who will change lives and inspire dreamers via “Forever Young.

    Coming this October 21 on GMA Afternoon Prime, the much-anticipated series is headlined by the most-awarded child star to date in the country, Euwenn Mikaell as Rambo Agapito.

    Joining him in the show are Alfred Vargas as Gregory Agapito, Nadine Samonte as Judy Ann Agapito, Rafael Rosell as Albert Vergara, James Blanco as Rigor Peralta.

    Adding more depth to the story are two of the country’s most respected artists in film and television, Michael De Mesa as Eduardo Malague and Eula Valdes as Esmeralda Vergara.

    Also starring in “Forever Young” are Lucho Ayala as Julio Geronimo, Althea Ablan as Raine Agapito, Abdul Raman as Joryl Vergara, Matt Lozano as Orlando Ignacio, Bryce Eusebio as Cliff Mercado, Princess Aliyah as Riley Agapito.

    “Forever Young” tells the story of Rambo, a 25-year-old man trapped in a 10-year-old body. Due to his rare condition called panhypopituitarism, his growth hormone slows down while his childlike appearance remains.

    Despite the situation, Rambo continues to be a loving son and brother to his adoptive family. Soon, he also finds his purpose in helping others and dreams of becoming a public servant.

    However, politics may not be an easy journey for Rambo, especially when his personal life and family issues begin to interfere.

    How can Rambo fulfill his goals when he is still young and tiny in the eyes of society? Will he still pursue public service if it can put his loved ones in danger?

    “Forever Young” is produced by the GMA Entertainment Group, headed by Senior Vice President Lilybeth G. Rasonable, Vice President for Drama Cheryl Ching-Sy, Assistant Vice President for Drama Ali Nokom-Dedicatoria, Program Manager Arnel T. Nacario, and Executive Producer Mavic O. Tagbo.

    The show’s creative team consists of Creative Director Aloy Adlawan, Creative Head of Afternoon Prime Des Severino, Creative Consultant Kit Villanueva-Zapata, Head Writer Renato Custodio Jr., Writers Tina Samson Velasco and John Roque, Concept Creator Loi Argel Nova, and Brainstormer Jai Shane Cañete.

    This extraordinary series is under the helm of esteemed director Gil Tejada Jr. with associate director Rechie Del Carmen.

    Catch “Forever Young” from Mondays to Fridays at 4:00 p.m. on GMA Afternoon Prime. Global Pinoys can also watch the program via GMA Pinoy TV.

    For more stories about the Kapuso Network, visit www.GMANetwork.com.

