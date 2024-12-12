MANILA — Netizens, specifically the fans of actress Angel Locsin, were abuzz after they did not get to see their idol in ABS-CBN’s Christmas ID 2024, which was launched on Monday, December 2.

The actress is still trending on X as netizens expressed their hope to see Locsin again after being away from limelight for over two years.

“Akala ko may appearance si Angel Locsin sa ABSCBNChristmasID2024” a netizen wrote.

“Inabangan ko talaga si Angel Locsin kagabi kahit manlang sulyap..hoping and praying na may comeback siya sa 2025 kahit judge lang,” another netizen added.

“Angel Locsin when ka ba babalik? Miss ka na ng lahat,” another fan shared.

As of writing, the name of Locsin is currently the most trending topic on X, formerly Twitter.

In a previous interview, Locsin’s close friend, Dimples Romana, denied rumors that Locsin and Neil Arce had broken up, saying that Locsin is still happily married and that Arce takes excellent care of her. Locsin was one of the brightest stars, who voiced her support for her home network ABS-CBN, after the government forced the shutdown of more broadcast platforms. (abs-cbn news)