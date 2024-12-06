“Dear Heart” Reunion Concert: Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion Rekindle a Timeless Romance on Stage

After a productive meeting with Canada’s Minister of Trade, Mary Ng, Rey Fort Media ended the evening with a nostalgic and heartwarming reunion concert featuring the love team of former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion.

Filipino cinema and music fans were treated to an unforgettable evening on November 29, 2024, when legendary love team Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion reunited for the highly anticipated “Dear Heart” concert. The concert, named after their iconic 1981 film that launched their box office love team, delivered a heartwarming journey down memory lane, showcasing the enduring chemistry of this beloved power couple.

At the Chandos Pattison Auditorium in Surrey, British Columbia, the concert offered fans a rare opportunity to witness Cuneta and Concepcion perform together once again. Known for their unforgettable duet performances in the classic movie, the two stars brought to life timeless songs from their shared filmography while also sharing individual musical highlights from their illustrious careers.

This reunion concert evoked a deep sense of nostalgia for their many fans. It transported audiences back to the golden era of Filipino cinema and rekindled the emotions that made Cuneta and Concepcion one of the Philippines’ most adored on-screen couples. Their past performances, beloved by generations, resonate with fans eagerly awaiting their reunion.

The magic of Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion’s enduring love in Dear Heart, a concert that warmed the hearts of all who attended, was surely relived!

Kolorete Canada, NY Entourage and Backstage Ventures proudly presented this spectacular reunion concert in cooperation with Kit Sorsogon Personal Real Estate.

