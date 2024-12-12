Sue Ramirez admits real score with Dominic Roque

  • December 11, 2024
    • MANILA, Philippines — Fresh from her Siargao getaway with model-actor Dominic Roque, a very tanned and happy Sue Ramirez attended the press conference of her new movie “The Kingdom” last Friday in Quezon City.
    Sue, still having a beach hangover in her resort dress with a low décolleté for the press con, confirmed to the vlog Showbiz Tita the real score between her and Dominic.
    In an ambush interview with Jusay following the press con also attended by Philstar.com, Sue shared that she is “happy” with Dominic.
    “Basta I’m happy!” Sue declared.
    “We’re enjoying each other’s company. That’s all I can say for now,” she added.
    But before totally leaving the press con venue in Novotel Hotel Araneta, Sue affirmed, “We’ve been seeing each other!”
    Sue reportedly spent a month in Siargao last month. Rumors that she and Dominic are dating started to spread when a video of them kissing went viral.
    Just over a week ago, the two were pictured island-hopping in Siargao.
    Early last month, Sue’s ex-boyfriend, politician Javi Benitez, confirmed that he and Sue have split after five years of dating.
    Dominic, meanwhile, confirmed his breakup with fiancée Bea Alonzo last February. ( D. R.. Afinidad-Bernardo/Philstar)

