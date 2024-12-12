Rufa Mae Quinto’s lawyer says she has warrant of arrest; denies accusations

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 11, 2024
  • Entertainment
    • Rufa Mae Quinto’s lawyer, Atty. Mary Louise Reyes, confirmed that the actress has a standing warrant of arrest.
    According to a report on “24 Oras,” Monday, she is facing a case in relation to the issue of Dermacare, the same company involved in the arrest of actress-entrepreneur Neri Naig.
    Reyes said that Quinto is charged with 14 counts of violation of Section 8 of the Securities Regulation Code, which states that securities such as shares and investments may not be sold in the Philippines without a registration statement duly filed with and approved by the SEC.
    She clarified, however, that Quinto is not facing a large-scale estafa complaint.
    “She will face those charges… mag-voluntary surrender siya and magpo-post po kami ng bail for that. She’s worried kasi hindi naman totoo ‘yung allegations kasi my client po is just a brand ambassador, a model-endorser,” Reyes said.
    “Ni hindi sa kanya nakapagbayad ng downpayment, tapos ‘yung mga tseke po puro tumalbog. Lahat po ‘yan hawak naman po namin ‘yung ebidensya, ipe-present naming sa court.”
    Reyes said Quinto is still considering whether she will file a case.
    In September 2023, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) released an advisory about Dermacare-Beyond Skin Care Solutions, saying that the company was not authorized to solicit investments because they are not registered and have no license to sell securities.
    In the same advisory, the commission said that salesmen, brokers, dealers, agents, promoters, influencers, and endorsers of Dermacare may be sued.
    GMA Integrated News is still trying to reach out to Dermacare for comment.
    Recently, Actress-comedienne Rufa Mae Quinto broke her silence regarding an arrest warrant served to her, denying any connection to fraudulent activity.
    The actress then released a statement through Reyes to address the recent allegations about her supposed involvement in scams.
    “Let me state this unequivocally: I HAVE NO CONNECTION WHATSOEVER TO ANY FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY AND I CATEGORICALLY DENY THESE BASELESS ACCUSATIONS. IF ANYTHING, I AM ALSO A VICTIM AND I AM DETERMINED TO SEEK JUSTICE,” Quinto said.
    Quinto pointed out she worked tirelessly over the years to build her career and maintain her untarnish reputation rooted in integrity and dedication.
    “As a public figure, I have always demonstrated professionalism, transparency, and respect for the people and brands I work with,” she continued. “It is dejecting to see my name being dragged through the mud, but I remain steadfast and confident that the truth will soon prevail.”
    Quinto said she would give her full cooperation to authorities and face the issue through the proper legal forum, expressing her gratitude for those who have offered love and support.
    “Let us allow justice to take its course, and I humbly ask for your patience and understanding as the truth unfolds,” Quinto ended.
    (MGP, GMA Integrated News; K. Purnell Phisltar)

