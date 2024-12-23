Actress Maris Racal in this photo posted on her Instagram on July 2, 2024 (mariesteller via Instagram)

Maris Racal’s millions-strong Facebook page reactivated after controversy

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 23, 2024
  • Entertainment
    • After her millions-strong verified Facebook page was deactivated following the leak of her messages with onscreen partner Anthony Jennings, actress Maris Racal has restored her social media page.

    As of Monday, December 16, the public can now access her page after it was deactivated amid her controversial messages with the actor who she first worked with in “Can’t Buy Me Love.”

    Maris and Anthony, anonymously known as MaThon, became the hot topic in early December when the actor’s then-longtime girlfriend, Jam Villanueva, leaked some of the pair’s messages containing flirty and suggestive texts.

    The leak came days after Anthony told reporters he and Jam were no longer together and that he and Maris were just “friends.”

    The actress later admitted that she broke up with her then-boyfriend, singer-songwriter Rico Blanco, after realizing that she was having feelings for her co-star.

    She then insisted that Anthony had never told her he and Jam were still together, hence her messages and actions toward him.

    Anthony offered a short apology to the actress and Jam, as well as to those who got involved in the controversy.

    Maris and Anthony’s socials have been silent since the leak, with the actress deactivating her Facebook page, which has the username @MissMarisRacalOfficial, as of December 6.

    Now, as of December 16, it can already be accessed following its restoration to the social networking platform.

    Its last post is still the Vitress sponsored content posted on December 2, of which the actress is an endorser.

    The reactivation comes after Maris has spoken her side on the issue on December 6, when she admitted that part of the reason she called things off with Rico was because of Anthony.

    The actress also insisted that her co-star kept telling her he and Jam were no longer together.

    Her glam team also backed up her statement by sharing their thoughts online.

    Maris said that she understood where Jam was coming from and apologized for her actions.

    Meanwhile, Anthony’s ex-girlfriend reposted a TikTok clip of a motivational speaker talking about “forgiving oneself” following the controversy. (J. Malasig, Interaksyon)

