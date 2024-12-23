Kathryn Bernardo breaks social media hiatus

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 23, 2024
  • Showbiz
    • Actress Kathryn Bernardo is back on social media after almost a month of being inactive due to her busy schedule promoting her blockbuster movie “Hello, Love, Again” with actor Alden Richards.

    On Sunday, Bernardo finally said “hello again” to her 20 million followers on Instagram.

    She accompanied her social media post with beautiful snaps of her taken from the recent ABS-CBN Christmas Special held at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City.

    “Hello again, IG! 🫢Breaking my social media hiatus with some snaps from the ABS-CBN Christmas Special. ,” Bernardo captioned her post.

    She also shared a reel which shows her moments preparations and performance for the ABS-CBN Christmas Special 2024.

    Last month, Bernardo and Richards were busy promoting “Hello, Love Again,” which made history as the first Filipino movie to gross over P1 billion at the box office worldwide.

    In just 10 days since opening in theaters last November 13, “Hello, Love, Again” has become the highest-grossing Filipino film of all time.

    Last December 13, after the record-breaking run of “Hello, Love, Again” in cinemas worldwide, Bernardo and Richards finally bade farewell to their characters Joy and Ethan, which they first portrayed in 2019.

    Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, “Hello, Love, Again” is the sequel to the 2019 blockbuster movie “Hello, Love, Goodbye.”

    After the record-breaking run of “Hello, Love, Again” in cinemas worldwide, screen superstars Kathryn Bernardo and Alden Richards on Friday (December 13) bid farewell to their characters Joy and Ethan, which they first portrayed in 2019. (R. Deveza/ abs-cbn)

