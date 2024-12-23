Hilda Koronel to make movie comeback

Hilda Koronel is back!

The award-winning actress was presented in an intimate media launch for her upcoming comeback film entitled “Sisa” to be produced by The IdeaFirst Company, Octobertrain Films, Quantum Films, Cineko Productions, CMB Films, and Myanmar-based Forever Group.

Koronel’s last movie was ‘The Mistress’ back in 2012, and after more than a decade, she’s ready to dazzle with her acting chops on the big screen once again. This historical-thriller made Koronel say “yes” and dedicate two months for shooting even on holidays.

She admitted though that she’s been getting a lot of offers for her comeback project. “Meron namang iba, pero ito ‘yung talagang pang-comeback ko eh. I wanted it to be this one. I really love the story. I love the people who are in it,” she said.

“I love talking to them about the project and they’re very collaborative. And they listen, they listen to me,” she added.

Jun Robles Lana will be directing the movie, set in 1902 during the height of the Spanish-Filipino-American war.

“Not very easy to do, but I really love it. Very challenging,” said Koronel.

Lana has been gushing and blushing about this new project set to grind next week. He knew that he’ll be working with the muse of the legendary movie director Lino Brocka.

“I’ve never got to meet Direk Lino (Brocka), but to be able to work for his muse, kinikilig ako. Pictorial pa lang, nakatitig ako sa kanya, hindi ako makapaniwala na makakatrabaho ko pala siya. She has a presence! She’s legendary,” Lana said.

Asked why “Sisa” and if it has anything to do with the character of the same name in Jose Rizal’s novels “Noli Me Tangere” and “El Filibusterismo,” Lana said: “There are bits and parts of ‘Noli’ and ‘Fili’ that you will find, mga easter eggs sa movie, it’s there. This happened in 1902. Noli Me Tangere’ and ‘El Filibusterismo’ were really part of our culture especially during that time.”

Koronel also hinted on her character’s struggles. “She didn’t have a name. Nobody knew her. When people ask her, ‘Anong pangalan mo?’ she doesn’t answer. She pretends like she doesnt know. Her whole family was decimated eh, so the anger in her is so extreme. Gusto niya makaganti,” she said.

The ideaFirst Company president Perci Intalan shared that Koronel read the script twice already. “I was dreaming about the scenes, napapanaginipan ko na mga eksena ko!” Koronel said.

As to when will the movie be released, she said: “Pang international talaga ang focus namin. We want to be able to bring it to Cannes, God-willing. ‘Yun talaga ang gusto ni Direk, mag-full circle daw.” (MJ Felipe, abs-cbn)