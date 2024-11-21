Did Paolo Contis say he fell ‘out of love’ with Yen Santos?

  November 20, 2024
    • Did actor-host Paolo Contis post about falling “out of love” on social media?

    Facebook post claimed that the actor “broke his silence” about his supposed relationship with actress Yen Santos and admitted to being with actress Arra San Agustin.

    “Matapos ang matagal na pananahimik, kinumpirma na ni Paolo Contis ang kanyang paghihiwalay kay Yen Santos,” the post read.

    “Sa isang emosyonal na pahayag, inamin ng aktor na natapos na ang kanilang relasyon at hindi rin itinanggi ang pagkakaroon ng ugnayan kay Arra San Agustin, na sinasabing dahilan ng hiwalayan,” it added.

    The post also included a graphic mimicking a post layout of the X (formerly Twitter) platform featuring Paolo’s name, picture, and the username @paolocontis. He allegedly wrote:

    “We’re all just humans na gustong mahalin ng totoo, nagkataon lang na hindi ko na yun maramdaman at na-fall out of love ako. I’m praying na matagpuan ko yung tunay na pagmamahal na hinahanap ko. Btw, I’m a father figure at hinding-hindi ko pababayaan ang future ng mga anak ko, tandaan niyo niyan!” 

    However, searching the particular username does not yield a profile of the actor on the platform.

    Paolo’s account has the username @PaoloContis6. It is also being followed by GMA Network.

    Its last post was on March 16, 2021, when he asked his followers what they were “thankful” for as the country commemorated its first year since the COVID-19 lockdown.

    Paolo does not have the alleged status on his official Facebook page either, which carries the username @paolocontisofficial.

    It similarly does not appear in his Instagram account, which has the username @paolo_contis.

    There are also no interviews or news reports featuring the alleged words that the actor supposedly said about Yen and Arra.

    However, the Facebook post has reached several likes and reactions, 1,100 comments, and 226 shares so far, with some Filipinos calling out Paolo for his supposed remarks.

    “[Hindi] true love ang hanap mo, boi! Ang talagang gusto mo ‘yung makatikim ka ng maraming babae na gusto mo! ‘Yun ang totoo!” a Facebook user wrote.

    “[Hay naku], playboy, walang forever,” another user commented.

    Paolo recently admitted that he is already single in the November 14 episode of “Fast Talk With Boy Abunda.”

    When asked to choose “single or taken,” he chose the former.

    Rumors of Paolo and Yen’s separation started months before the interview, when the actors began to unfollow each other on Instagram.

    Reports said Yen had deleted her birthday greetings for Paolo last May.

    By June, social media users noticed that the actor had also unfollowed her.

    It was in 2019 when the pair initially made buzz for going to Baguio City as “friends.”

    In January 2023, Paolo admitted to being in a relationship with the actress.

    In November 2023, the actor was asked about Arra, his former co-host in a noontime show following a viral video of their closeness.

    Paolo said that the video was “maliciously edited” and that it was a “skit” featuring a love triangle as part of the show. (J. Malasig, Interaksyon)

     

