Cristy Fermin loses libel battle with Sharon Cuneta, Kiko Pangilinan

  October 25, 2024
    • MANILA, Philippines — Veteran showbiz personality Cristy Fermin revealed that she lost against celebrity couple, actress Sharon Cuneta and former senator Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, who filed five counts of libel against her.

    In her “Cristy Ferminute” online show, Cristy said that she received the letter earlier today, October 17, and paid the bail.

    “Talo po ako sa five counts ng libel at ang sabi nga natin, inflation is real. Kasi hindi lamang po mga bilihin ang tumataas ngayon. Ilang taon na po ang nakakaraan ng matalo ako sa piskalya ay nag-bail lang po ako ng P10,000 para sa isang kaso ng libel. Ngayon po, P48,000 na po per count ang bail,” Cristy said.

    “Pagkatapos ko pong matanggap, ako po ay emosyonal at malungkot. Siyempre wala namang pagkabigo sa laban na masaya,” she added.

    Cristy said that she received a letter from educators and students.

    “Sa ‘Showbiz Now Na’ po ako kinasuhan, ito naman po ang nilalaman ng letter. Best Digital Program Host Entertainment, Human Interest, Variety Cristy S. Fermin. ‘Showbiz Now Na,'” Cristy said, referring to her showbiz show.

    “Sa pamunuan po ng GEMS, maraming maraming salamat sa inyo. Ito po ‘yung tinatawag natin na ang tadhana napakabilis gumamot ng sugat. Ang aking lugmok na kalooban, nagbigay sila ng parangal na ikagagalak naman po ng aking puso,” she added.

    Cristy thanked all her supporters for her fight against libel.

    “Sa mga nag-aalala po at nalulungkot at ‘ika nga ay nakikisimpatya sa inyong lingkod, ‘wag po. Unang hakbang pa lamang ito sa piskalya. Aakyat po ito ngayon sa Regional Trial Court (RTC) Makati. Kung ano po ang maganap sa pagdinig dito, mayroon pa po tayong Court of Appeals. ‘Pag hindi pa rin po natin nakuha ang tagumpay, mayroon pa rin pong kataas-taasang hukuman, ang Supreme Court,” she said.

    Recently, a court junked the four cases actress Sarah Lahbati’s parents filed against Cristy and her co-hosts, Wendell Alvarez and Romel Chika.

    Esther Lahbati filed Cyberlibel, Harassment, Defamation and Unjust Vexation against Cristy and her co-hosts last March. J. M. Severo/ Philstar)

