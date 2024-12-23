Annette Gozon-Valdes says GMA is open to collaborating with ABS-CBN on a Kathryn-Alden series

Following their successful collaboration on Hello, Love, Again, Atty. Annette Gozon-Valdes remarked that GMA is open to collaborate with ABS-CBN for a Kathryn Bernardo-Alden Richards series.

“Lahat pwedeng pag-usapan. We’re very open to ABS-CBN, maganda naman ‘yung collab namin,” Atty. Annette said in an interview with Dondon Sermino and other media.

The GMA Network Senior Vice President admitted that she is one of those pushing for another Kathryn-Alden collaboration. “Pero hindi ko alam kung series dahil mas mahirap ang series, mas madali kung movie so let’s see,” she clarified.

It was in May 2024 when GMA Pictures and Star Cinema announced their first collaboration with Hello, Love, Again.

“This is the best movie that we can begin with,” Atty. Annette said in a press conference back in May.

She added: “I’m grateful to Star Cinema and ABS-CBN, and of course to Direk Cathy (Garcia-Sampana), Kathryn (Bernardo), and Alden (Richards), thank you so much for the opportunity that you gave GMA Pictures and we’re looking forward to more collaborations to come.”

Following its release, Hello, Love, Again reached ₱1.4 billion in box office sales worldwide, making it the highest grossing Filipino film of all time.

“We love you a billion times, guys. Grabe (Wow). We didn’t expect na aabot nang ganito ang gross income ng Hello, Love, Again. No words to say how grateful we are,” Alden remarked in a previous interview with ABS-CBN News after the movie reached the ₱1 billion mark.

Kathryn added: “Yes, no words po. We’re just extremely grateful. Thank you sa lahat ng mga sumusuporta, sa lahat ng mga kababayans namin. Parte kayo nito. Thank you for making this happen. Thank you for making this possible. And congratulations to us.”

Directed by Cathy Garcia-Sampana, Hello, Love, Again follows the story of Joy (Kathryn) and Ethan (Alden), this time in Canada. (Toff C, abs-cbn).