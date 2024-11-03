Vilma Santos, Aga Muhlach, Arjo Atayde, Judy Ann Santos join 50th Metro Manila Film Festival

The Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) unveiled the final five entries for its upcoming 50th edition, marking a significant moment for the Philippine cinema industry, during a press conference held at The Podium in Mandaluyong City on Oct. 22.

This year’s festival is set to be more vibrant and dynamic, showcasing the rich talent and diversity of the Filipino film industry.

The second batch of official entries for the 50th MMFF are:

1) My Future You (Regal Entertainment) – Seth Fedelin and Francine Diaz; romance

2) Uninvited (Mentorque) – Vilma Santos-Recto and Aga Muhlach; thriller

3) Topak (Nathan Studios) – Arjo Atayde and Julia Montes; action

4) Hold Me Close (Viva Communications) – Julia Barretto and Carlo Aquino; romance

5) Espantaho (Quantium) – Judy Ann Santos and Lorna Tolentino; horror

In July, the first five official entries were announced.

1) And the breadwinner is … (Star Cinema and The IdeaFirst Company) – Vice Ganda; comedy

2) Green Bones (GMA Pictures) – Dennis Trillo; suspense/drama

3) Himala, Isang Musikal (Creazion Studios) – Bituin Escalante; musical

4) The Kingdom (APT Entertainment) – Vic Sotto and Piolo Pascual; drama/fantasy/adventure

5) Strange Frequencies: Taiwan Killer Hospital (Reality MM Studios) – Enrique Gil and Jane De Leon; horror

Former Department of the Interior and Local Government Secretary Benhur Abalos attended the event, demonstrating the government’s ongoing support for the arts and entertainment sector.

The reveal was also brightened by the presence of Vice Ganda, the star of one of the newly announced film entries, alongside other notable luminaries such as acclaimed director Jun Robles Lana and Mark Salamat; producers Perci Intalan, Nessa Valdellon, Madonna Tamayo, Carlo Lopez and Jojo Oconer, President and CEO Jane Basas, VP for Production Ops Camille Montano; fan-favorite actress Neomi Gonzales, Kakki Teodoro and Alexa Miro; actor Kokoy de Santos, David Ezra and Rob Gomez. Their participation underscores the festival’s reputation as a premier event that attracts the industry’s finest talents.

The announcement has been eagerly anticipated by fans and industry stakeholders alike, adding to the high excitement for the festival’s golden anniversary.

The final five films, chosen from numerous high-quality submissions, highlight the festival’s commitment to presenting diverse stories – from heartwarming tales and comedies to thought-provoking dramas and epic adventures, ensuring a rich cinematic experience for audiences of all tastes.

In line with celebrating its milestone year, the MMFF unveiled a special edition trophy crafted by renowned Filipino artist Jefré. His innovative design pays homage to the Philippine cinema’s historical journey and bright future, symbolizing the prestigious achievement of winning at the festival.

MMFF remains an essential platform for showcasing Filipino artistry and promoting the local film industry. “As we commemorate our 50th year, we look back with pride at the growth and achievements of the MMFF. But more importantly, we look forward to the future it helps to shape – one where Filipino cinema continues to thrive and inspire,” said MMFF chairperson Atty. Romando Artes during the event.

The festival is set to run from Dec. 25, 2024, to Jan. 7, 2025, with a lineup that promises to captivate and entertain, reinforcing the MMFF’s role in nurturing and celebrating Philippine cinema. (R. Requintina, mb.com.ph)