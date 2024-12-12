Nora Aunor to have special cameo at MMFF movie-musical ‘Isang Himala’

National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts and lead actress of the iconic Filipino film “Himala,” Nora Aunor, will have a special cameo in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie-musical “Isang Himala.”

This, according to director Pepe Diokno, who told ABS-CBN News that he “didn’t want to do the film” without Aunor.

“When she came in, couple of takes. Not just done, perfect. Watching her deliver, kung paano niya i-imbibe yung mga salita ni Sir Ricky (Lee), to see that process upclose was just amazing,” he added.

Aicelle Santos, who played the role of Elsa in the ‘Himala: The Musical’, will reprise the lead role in the movie. Santos stressed that it was important that she had the blessing of Aunor to do the lead role.

“Going back to 2018 when she first watched it, pagkatapos ng palabas niyakap niya kami. Nakangiti sa amin, all teary eyed. We were holding hands taking photos side by side. [I] took that as a sign na natuwa siya sa ginawa namin. And she also mentioned to me na ‘nanumbalik sa akin yung mga panahon na ginawa ko ang ‘Himala’,” she said.

In addition to Aunor’s participation, Noranians were also invited to be part of the cast. Some of them were even part of the 1982 film.

“We actually have Noranians sa set, kabilang sa cast ng ‘Isang Himala’. Having them sa eksena sa set, mararamdaman mo ulit kung bakit naging classic ang isang ‘Himala’,” said Diokno.

The team did not shoot in Paoay, Ilocos Norte where the movie was originally shot.

“Nasa isang studio kami. They built a massive set. From scratch, napakaganda. We were really brought back to Barangay Cupang,” said Santos.

Ricky Lee, the original writer of the film and a co-writer to this movie-musical remake, gave Diokno the free hand and creative license to depict and build Barangay Cupang from scratch. ‘Barangay Cupang’ is the fictional place where Elsa lived and made ‘miracles’.

“Ang Cupang kasi, para siyang baranggay. In the sense, para siyang purgatorya kung Saan nagsasalpukan ang langit at lupa. Visually, gusto namin matransport ang viewers sa ibang mundo,” said Diokno.

“Isang Himala” is one of the ten films participating in the 50th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival which will begin on December 25, Christmas Day. (MJ Felipe, abs-cbn)