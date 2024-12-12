Nora Aunor at the celebration of 100 years of cinema at Sine Sandaan at the New Frontier Theater in Quezon City on September 12, 2019. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

Nora Aunor to have special cameo at MMFF movie-musical ‘Isang Himala’

  • Aron Simpao
  • December 11, 2024
  • Entertainment
  • Page Views 4

    • National Artist for Film and Broadcast Arts and lead actress of the iconic Filipino film “Himala,” Nora Aunor, will have a special cameo in the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie-musical “Isang Himala.”

    This, according to director Pepe Diokno, who told ABS-CBN News that he “didn’t want to do the film” without Aunor.

    “When she came in, couple of takes. Not just done, perfect. Watching her deliver, kung paano niya i-imbibe yung mga salita ni Sir Ricky (Lee), to see that process upclose was just amazing,” he added.

    Aicelle Santos, who played the role of Elsa in the ‘Himala: The Musical’, will reprise the lead role in the movie. Santos stressed that it was  important that she had the blessing of Aunor to do the lead role.

    “Going back to 2018 when she first watched it, pagkatapos ng palabas niyakap niya kami. Nakangiti sa amin, all teary eyed. We were holding hands taking photos side by side. [I] took that as a sign na natuwa siya sa ginawa namin. And she also mentioned to me na ‘nanumbalik sa akin yung mga panahon na ginawa ko ang ‘Himala’,” she said.

    In addition to Aunor’s participation, Noranians were also invited to be part of the cast. Some of them were even part of the 1982 film.

    “We actually have Noranians sa set, kabilang sa cast ng ‘Isang Himala’. Having them sa eksena sa set, mararamdaman mo ulit kung bakit naging classic ang isang ‘Himala’,” said Diokno.

    The team did not shoot in Paoay, Ilocos Norte where the movie was originally shot.

    “Nasa isang studio kami. They built a massive set. From scratch, napakaganda. We were really brought back to Barangay Cupang,” said Santos.

    Ricky Lee, the original writer of the film and a co-writer to this movie-musical remake, gave Diokno the free hand and creative license to depict and build Barangay Cupang from scratch. ‘Barangay Cupang’ is the fictional place where Elsa lived and made ‘miracles’.

    “Ang Cupang kasi, para siyang baranggay. In the sense, para siyang purgatorya kung Saan nagsasalpukan ang langit at lupa. Visually, gusto namin matransport ang viewers sa ibang mundo,” said Diokno.

    “Isang Himala” is one of the ten films participating in the 50th edition of the Metro Manila Film Festival which will begin on December 25, Christmas Day. (MJ Felipe, abs-cbn)

     

    Share

    Previous Story

    Did Paolo Contis say he fell ‘out of love’ with Yen Santos?

    Next Story

    Rufa Mae Quinto’s lawyer says she has warrant of arrest; denies accusations

    New Posts Recently publish post More

    • 12 December 2024
      2 hours ago No comment

      PNT’s Rey Fortaleza and Carlito Pablo honoured in 75 Faces of Migration

      The “75 Faces of Migration” tells inspiring stories of Filipinos in Canada and their remarkable journey. The initiative is a joint undertaking by the Embassy of Canada in the Philippines and the Philippine Embassy in Canada. The storytelling project is one of the highlights of the celebration in 2024 ...

    • One in five immigrants will decide to leave Canada within 25 years. Photo by nappy on pexels.com.
      11 December 2024
      19 hours ago No comment

      Onward migration: newcomers giving up on Canada

      Canada remains one of the most preferred destinations for immigrants. However, the country is struggling to keep newcomers. A new report reveals a rise in the number of immigrants leaving for other countries, a phenomenon known as “onward migration”. One in five immigrants who come to Canada will decide ...

    • 05 December 2024
      1 week ago No comment

      “Dear Heart” Reunion Concert: Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion Rekindle a Timeless Romance on Stage

      After a productive meeting with Canada’s Minister of Trade, Mary Ng, Rey Fort Media ended the evening with a nostalgic and heartwarming reunion concert featuring the love team of former couple Sharon Cuneta and Gabby Concepcion. Filipino cinema and music fans were treated to an unforgettable evening on November ...

    • 28 November 2024
      2 weeks ago No comment

      Marcos-Duterte feud spirals

      The ongoing conflict between the camps of Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice-President Sara Duterte now appears to be a fight to the bitter end. The escalating tensions may leave Marcos with no choice but to strike a decisive blow against the Duterte clique, which includes the vice-president’s ...

    • 20 November 2024
      3 weeks ago No comment

      Surrey Tree Lighting Festival welcomes Canadian Olympic Gold Medalist Phil Wizard on Nov. 23 Canadian artist and athlete to host breakdance demonstration

      Surrey, B.C. – The City of Surrey is proud to announce that Canadian breakdancer and 2024 Olympic Gold Medalist Philip Kim, also known as Phil Wizard, will host a breakdance demonstration at the 14th annual Surrey Tree Lighting Festival & Holiday Market at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 23. ...