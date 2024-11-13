Conclave (PG)

  Aron Simpao
  November 12, 2024
  Movies
    Religion can be fraught with errors. Subject matters. So does delivery. See the turmoil the death of a Pope causes in Conclave. No, you don’t have to be religious or like religion to enjoy one of the best films of the year. Lucky British Columbians may have had the chance to watch this masterpiece at this years Vancouver International Film Festival. So here’s an opportunity for others to see this one of a kind film at local Cineplex Cinemas or Landmark Theatres thanks to Elevation Pictures.

    Former James Bond ‘s assignment dispatcher M takes centre stage in this majestic movie. Ralph Fiennes (Schindler’s List) is the man of the moment as Cardinal Lawrence, the man charged with electing a new Pope in the most ancient and mysterious transfers of power ever conceived. And secretive.

    Behind those closed doors and trappings of elegance are a group of diverse men ( and women) bounded by traditions – and egos. One by one day by day the personalities of each of the likely candidates are laid bare in just an unforgettable process. As dark secrets are revealed emotions run high with our Favourite Cardinal facing a seemingly impossible task on the way to salvation – or redemption.

    Flawless acting by all the actors here makes Conclave so gripping you can’t for a second take your eyes off the screen. Fiennes must win an Oscar for his work here. Also brilliant are the depictions set forth by the always ready to please Stanley Tucchi and John Lithgow among others. Touching on all kinds of dirty secrets the Church had become known own for Conclave shies away from nothing and will take your breath away.

    Director Edward Berger does a monumental job here examining this ancient transfer of power rite. Gorgeous cinematography and a boisterous witty script help make Conclave a truly memorable movie with jarring jaw dropping performances.

    By Robert Waldman

