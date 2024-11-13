Mavy Legaspi reacts to Kyline Alcantara dating Kobe Paras

Mavy Legaspi is all for leaving things in the past, now that his ex-girlfriend Kyline Alcantara is confirmed to be dating Kobe Paras.

In Nelson Canlas’s report in “24 Oras” on Monday, the Sparkle actor said he has already moved forward.

“The person’s happy. I’m happy. Let’s end the year on a good note na peaceful,” he said. “What’s done is done also and lahat naman masaya.”

When asked if he’s ready to cross paths with Kyline, Mavy answered: “I’ve always been civil. At the end of the day, we’re all just looking for happiness in our life.”

As of the moment, Mavy said he enjoys his time being single by going to the gym, focusing on his diet and working out.

“Ang masasabi ko lang my heart’s happy. That’s it,” he said.

The actor is also gearing for a comeback project.

“I’m actually very focused on diet, and working out. Makikita n’yo in the very near future kung bakit kailangang magpapayat.”

Mavy and Kyline previously starred together in “Luv Is: Love at First Read” and “Zero Kilometers Away.”

In August, Kyline spoke about their breakup and said that she is still grateful for what she experienced.(J. Veronique Yap/MGP, GMA Integrated News)