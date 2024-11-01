Kris Aquino bares thoughts of Chanel bag while under anesthesia; to return to showbiz via new ABS-CBN show

“Queen of All Media” Kris Aquino amused the medical professionals attending to her when she mentioned wanting a pink designer bag while under the effects of anesthesia.

The showbiz personality gave her first health update on Sunday, October 20, since returning to the Philippines last September following her two-year stay in the United States for treatment.

She flew to California in 2022 to seek treatment for her various autoimmune diseases which drastically affected her health and caused her to take a showbiz hiatus.

Since then, Kris has utilized social media to update the public about her status as she focuses on her health.

This Sunday, she shared her “new reality” by confirming that she has “possibly six autoimmune conditions.”

She also shared about taking a PET (positron emission tomography) scan since doctors suspected her of having colon cancer, the same illness that afflicted her mom, former president Cory Aquino.

“After my PET scan, I was knocked out… I could sense something was wrong because my team of doctors didn’t do their normal rounds,” Kris said in an Instagram post.

“The next day, my gastroenterologist had no choice but to tell me because I need to start my purse for my endoscopy and colonoscopy. The abdominal area, specifically my colon area, lit up… I’m normally very BRAVE. But I broke down after my doctor left… My mom’s oncologist had to come in, and it felt surreal,” she added.

The former actress then had a conversation with her youngest son, Bimby, during which she told him about “what could happen.”

She then shared being approached by physician Mike Padlan, a surgeon and her rumored beau, who she said was the “first face” she saw when her anesthesia was wearing off.

“It was (two) days later when he said, ‘Did I know I was talking in my sleep?’ I said, ‘Tulog nga, ‘di ba?’ Dr. Mike and Nurse Elle couldn’t help but laugh because I was mumbling, ‘I want a new pink Chanel bag,’” Kris said.

“Sabi (niya), ‘Naka-anesthesia ka, pink Chanel pa rin ang nasa subconscious mo.’ I confirmed his story with my nurse and she said, ‘True po, ma’am.’ Okay, guilty as charged, can’t deny — that’s so me,” she added.

The former actress then received the PET scan results and learned she was negative for cancer.

Despite this, she said that three of her autoimmune conditions are “life-threatening” and can cause her to “die immediately from a stroke or aneurysm or cardiac arrest.”

Kris added that she is determined to survive her ordeal, teasing her followers about an upcoming “show” to be launched before 2024 ends.

“Secret muna ‘yung concept, but you will get to see my present day journey, and as much as possible, the reality of Kris, Bimb, and my ‘through the years’ best friends (my extended family) and definitely, my team of doctors who are now among my most trusted friends,” she wrote.

Meanwhile, her mention of a designer bag while under the effects of anesthesia amused some Filipinos who shared their thoughts in the comments.

“Nako, Ms. KCA [Kris C. Aquino], mixed emotions while reading. Napakahusay mo pa rin, ‘di nagbabago. Very articulate, smart — same same pa rin.. I like the Pink Chanel bag and Dr. Mike part.. Excited to see you on big screen with your love love love. Prayers for you always, Ms. @krisaquino,” an Instagram user wrote.

Kris also mentioned Chanel bags when she felt a strong earthquake in April 2019 during an interview.

“It’s the end of the world na, I’m telling you. Buti na lang binili ko lahat ng Chanel na gusto ko bilhin. Buwisit, ang laki pa ng tax na binayaran ko!” she quipped before.

The moment has since gone viral.

A few months later that, Kris experienced another strong quake when she was in Japan with her sons.

To relieve her stress, she went shopping at a Chanel store a few days after.

“Pinaalala niyo po sa akin na lumindol, and because lumindol, kailangan mag-Chanel ’cause I’m alive,” she said in a video before.

“That’s where I’m going right now, in the exact Chanel kung saan ako nagkwento because of the lindol, ’cause I was alive then,” Kris added.

“So I’m going there now because I deserve earrings and nako, sa hilong inabot ko naman, let’s make it a bag,” she contiuned.

Chanel is an established French luxury brand famous for creating top-quality designer bags and other accessories.

