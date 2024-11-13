Kobe Paras confirms relationship status with Kyline Alcantara: ‘We’re dating’

After several photos and videos together, athlete Kobe Paras has confirmed that he is dating Kapuso actress Kyline Alcantara.

In an interview uploaded to the Cosmopolitan Philippines YouTube channel on Nov. 1, Kobe spoke openly about their relationship status.

“Who’s your biggest crush, celebrity, or otherwise?” the text on the video read.

Kobe quickly answered with a smile on his face and answered: “Kyline Alcantara because we are dating.”

When the crew praised his answer, they quickly asked when Kobe realized he had a crush on Kyline. He replied, “Early this year.”

After confessing his feelings, Kobe did not elaborate on how he started pursuing the Kapuso actress. As of now, Kyline has not yet responded to Kobe’s revelation.

After being seen together multiple times since early 2024, Kobe and Kyline have faced a flurry of relationship rumors.

These interactions include attending each other’s dates at this year’s GMA Gala, participating in family gatherings at separate events, and enjoying a recent beach vacation in Quezon Province.

After their appearance at New York Fashion Week, Jackie Forster, Kobe’s mother, expressed her support for the couple. (C. Alcantara, mb.com)