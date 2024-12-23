Daniel Padilla makes first public appearance more than one year after breakup with Kathryn Bernardo Thousands of fans swooned and cheered as Daniel Padilla made his first public appearance at the SM Mall of Asia in Pasay City recently, more than a year after he broke up with his girlfriend, actress Kathryn Bernardo. Daniel shook hands and posed for photos with his loyal fans during a fan meet organized by Jag Philippines. According to reports, eager fans began arriving outside the mall early in the morning, some even before sunrise. They gathered in anticipation, excitedly sharing their excitement and discussing their favorite moments with Daniel, creating a lively atmosphere as they waited for his arrival in the program. Daniel also serenaded his fans with a song number. JAG, the iconic denim brand known for its revolutionary fits, high-quality fabrics, and exceptional value for money, proudly announces the launch of its new premium line collection, *JAG BLK Hardcore*, with Daniel as its official ambassador. As one of the most sought-after actors of his generation, Daniel perfectly embodies the modern and stylish appeal of JAG BLK. The premium collection boasts *Hardcore Denim designs* highlighting craftsmanship, durability, and comfort, handpicked and worn by the actor. The premium collection, from bottoms to tops, is crafted for true denim enthusiasts who value durability and style. The JAG BLK Hardcore Denim collection features masculine textures for those seeking tough, versatile denim that doesn't compromise style. JAG BLK Hardcore transforms one's looks with sleek, minimalist, and modern cuts that enhance attractiveness and confidence. Daniel will also appear in an upcoming Kapamilya series "Incognito" starring Richard Gutierrez and Ian Veneracion which will air in January. "Nung unang binanggit sa akin yung kwento nina direk [Lester Ong], sobrang nagkaroon ako ng interest about dun sa private military contractor na storyline. Napasabi ako na ayos yun ah! Tapos nung nabanggit sa akin yung mga kasama, naexcite na rin ako kasi parang ibang timpla na sa akin ito," Daniel said. (R. Rrquintina, mb.com.ph) CAPTION: Daniel Padilla serenades cheering fans at MOA

