Friday, May 9, 2025
Eduksine USA and INARTE Society Partner Showcases Virtual Filipino Film Festival; Launches SineFilipinas this Summer

Eduksine USA and Inarte Society have officially joined forces to bring Filipino independent films to wider audiences through an innovative virtual film festival and exclusive in-person screenings. This strategic partnership will provide Filipino-Canadians with unprecedented access to high-quality, independent Filipino cinema and will be running until May 2025.

Eduksine USA, a pioneering platform dedicated to promoting educational and independent Filipino films, will host the virtual festival on its online platform. This initiative will allow Filipino-Canadians to enjoy a curated selection of films from the comfort of their homes. Meanwhile, Inarte Society, a Filipino-Canadian organization focused on international arts and events, will take charge of marketing and promotional efforts, ensuring that the festival reaches a broad and engaged audience.

The partnership was formalized by Eduksine Founder and CEO Karen Jane Salutan and Inarte Society Executive Director Ryan Ferrer, marking a milestone in the mission to celebrate and amplify Filipino storytelling on a global scale.

As an extension of the virtual festival, Inarte Society will also present SineFilipinas, an exclusive in-person film screening event showcasing Filipino independent films. Scheduled for August 8 to 10, 2025, SineFilipinas will be held in key locations across New Westminster, Vancouver, and Surrey in British Columbia. This special event aims to foster deeper appreciation for Filipino cinema among local communities while providing a platform for filmmakers to connect with their audience.

“This partnership is a testament to our commitment to making Filipino independent films more accessible to our kababayans abroad,” said Karen Jane Salutan, CEO of Eduksine USA. “By leveraging technology and community-driven efforts, we are excited to showcase the rich narratives of Filipino filmmakers.”

“Inarte Society is thrilled to be part of this initiative,” added Ryan Ferrer, Executive Director of Inarte Society. “Through our collaborative efforts, we hope to bridge cultures, ignite conversations, and bring the beauty of Filipino storytelling to the forefront.”

For more information about the virtual film festival and SineFilipinas, please visit SinePilipinas.com or follow Inarte Society and Eduksine USA on social media.

