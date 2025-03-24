Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Due to the cold weather, the cities of New Westminster, Burnaby, and Coquitlam, have opened up Emergency Shelters: MP Peter Julian

The cities of New Westminster, Burnaby, and Coquitlam, have opened up emergency shelters at the following locations:

New Westminster:

  • Nightly Shelter: 502 Columbia St (access off Front St)
    8:00 pm – 8:00 am
  • Nightly Shelter: 740 Carnarvon St (access off Alexander St)
    8:30 pm – 8:30 am
  • 24/7 Winter Shelter: 28 – 32 Sixth Street (Cliff Block)
  • For more information visit: Winter Weather Information | City of New Westminster

Burnaby:

  • Overnight emergency warming centre: 7320 Buller Avenue, 8:30 pm to 8 am daily, from February 1 until further notice.
  • Douglas Shelter: 2294 Douglas Road
  • Southside Community Church: 7135 Walker Avenue (Open the 1st to the 15th of the month), and
  • Westminster Bible Chapel: 7540 6th Street (Open 16th to end of the month).
  • For more information visit: Shelters and supportive housing | City of Burnaby

Coquitlam:

As temperatures go down, please make sure you are sharing this highly important information with friends, family, and anyone who you think may need it.

Thank you.

Sincerely,

Peter Julian
Member of Parliament for New Westminster-Burnaby

