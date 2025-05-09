Did Louise delos Reyes really confirm having a child with Xian Lim?

Did actress and pastry chef Louise delos Reyes claim to have a child with actor Xian Lim?

Social media posts have been circulating, alleging that the showbiz personality “confirmed” her co-star in the 2019 romance film “Hanggang Kailan” was the “father” of her so-called child.

The post also contained a website link which claimed the following:

“In a stunning turn of events, actress Louise Delos Reyes has finally addressed swirling rumors about her pregnancy. With courage and determination, she revealed the truth in an exclusive interview, leaving fans and netizens in awe. Louise confirmed that actor Xian Lim is the father of the child she is carrying, a revelation that has taken social media by storm.”

“Louise, known for her poise and grace, chose to confront the speculations head-on. ‘Yes, I am pregnant, and Xian is the father,’ she declared without hesitation.”

It also claimed that “she initially wanted to keep the news private to protect her and her unborn child,” but that “relentless rumors pushed her to make this bold move.”

The article additionally claimed that Xian also supposedly confirmed the “revelation” through a social media post.

“This is a new chapter in our lives, and I’m ready to take responsibility. Louise and I are in this together,” he supposedly wrote.

A review of the actor’s Facebook, Instagram, X (formerly Twitter) platform, and TikTok accounts shows no posts containing such claims.

Xian is dating Iris Lee, a film producer.

Meanwhile, there is no indication that Louise has any children, based on her posts on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and X (formerly Twitter) platforms.

She has been engaged with her non-showbiz boyfriend, Jino Brion, since December 2024.

In a September 2024 interview, Louise said she “wants to be a mom,” suggesting that she does not have any children at present.

“Traditional pa rin akong Pilipino, that I want to be a mom, I want to be a wife to someone. Wink, wink,” she previously said.

“So gusto ko magkaroon ng family, kung paano binuo ng mama ko ang family namin growing up. So ‘yun talaga ‘yung lino-look forward ko,” Louise added.

There are no credible reports of Xian and Louise spending time together after filming their movie. (J. Malasig/ Interakyon)