Dennis, Jen, Sam love triangle teaser

CreaZion Studios has dropped a teaser for “Everything About My Wife,” the romantic comedy that marks the on-screen reunion of real-life couple Dennis Trillo and Jennylyn Mercado. Joining them is actor Sam Milby, the latter’s former “The Prenup” partner.

“Everything About My Wife” explores the complex dynamics of marriage, love, and betrayal. Its teaser, directed by award-winning filmmaker Real S. Florido (1st Ko Si 3rd, Will You Be My Ex), gives fans a first glimpse of the story that follows Dom (Trillo) and Imo (Mercado), a couple who, after seven years of marriage, find themselves facing the challenges of a deeply unhappy union. Dom, desperate for a way out, enlists the help of his friend and notorious womanizer, Miguel (Milby), to seduce his wife. But things take a twist when Miguel unexpectedly falls for Imo, sparking a chain of events that leaves Dom realizing the grave mistake he’s made.

As the love triangle intensifies, Imo learns of Dom’s scheme and feels deeply betrayed, ultimately deciding to give him what he wants — an end to their marriage. However, as they part ways, their love for each other remains undeniable. The big question remains: will Imo find it in her heart to forgive Dom?

This heartwarming and hilarious exploration of love’s complexities promises to keep audiences at the edge of their seats, blending laugh-out-loud moments with a deep emotional core. Fans can expect “Everything About My Wife” to be a standout addition to the 2025 romantic-comedy lineup, showcasing not only the undeniable chemistry between Dennis and Jen but also the superb comedic timing and heartfelt performances that have made the two one of the country’s best on-screen pairs.

Produced by CreaZion Studios in collaboration with GMA Pictures and Glimmer Studio, the film is set for release on February 26, 2025. (Malaya)