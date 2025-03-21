Del Monte cruises to 9-point win

BACOLOD CITY – Yoyong Velez and Raul Minoza fired on all cylinders to lead Del Monte to a successful title defense in the Philippine Airlines Senior Interclub tournament at Negros Occidental Golf and Country Club in Bacolod City on Thursday.

Velez and Minoza each carded 53 points, helping Del Monte turn what was expected to be a fierce competition into a surprising and dominant victory.

“We thought we had the strongest team in the final round,” said Velez, the long-time team captain. “Our strategy paid off.”

It marked the first time Del Monte won the tournament outside its home course.

“Nobody can say now that we can’t win outside Del Monte,” Velez said, paying tribute to his teammates for their dedication. “We have been practicing every day for the last month.”

With Crispin Aparilla adding 47 points, Del Monte posted a tournament-best 153 points, securing a nine-point victory over Luisita and Manila Southwoods.

Del Monte made its move early, taking a three-point lead over Luisita at the turn. Minoza was 1-under, while Velez was even par. Both players faced challenges in the last two holes.

Minoza made a double bogey on the 17th after his approach shot veered left into a flower bed. He was given a free drop but couldn’t save bogey.

On the other hand, Velez mishit his three-wood second shot after opting to lay up on the 18th.

“They forwarded the tee. I was torn between going over the pond or playing it safe. I had a poor tee shot and was in a bad position for my next shot,” Velez explained.

Despite taking a penalty drop, Velez managed to save double bogey for one point.

In the end, they had nothing to worry about. No team came close to challenging Del Monte’s title-defense bid.

“Tanggal lahat ng gulong,” said Manila Southwoods’ Junjun Plana, who closed with 51 points.

Luisita took second place, edging Southwoods via countback. The Tarlac-based squad posted 143 points, with contributions from Ronnie Littaua (49), Steven McDonald (48), and Rolando Punzalan (46).

Southwoods rallied with 146 points to tie Luisita. Don Breganza matched Plana’s 51 points, while either Thirdy Escano or Rusty Bayani’s 44 counted.

Canlubang finished fourth with a total of 559, following a closing 140. Damasus Wong shot 49, while Santiago Santos and Josefino Hernandez added 46 and 45, respectively.

