Daniel Padilla does tree planting activity for 30th birthday

Kapamilya star Daniel Padilla had a memorable way to celebrate his 30th birthday as he joined a tree planting activity hosted by a brand he endorses. Photos were uploaded on social media through a post made by the Incognito actor’s talent management, Star Magic, earlier this week.

Daniel turned 30 years old last April 26.

He was joined by several of his fans in the tree planting activity which was held in the province of Batangas.

“A birthday meaningfully spent for Daniel Padilla who collaborated with multi-awarded Filipino artist and environmentalist, AG Saño, other philanthropists, dear fans, and a brand he endorses in hosting a tree planting activity in Calatagan, Batangas,” Star Magic wrote.

Despite the hot weather, Daniel remained true to his purpose and persevered in the purposeful activity. Spotted in the photos that Star Magic shared was the actor enjoying the tree planting activity alongside his fans who were equally excited.

“DJ and fellow environmental advocates powered through the scorching summer heat as their hard work is a testament to their all-out support for Mother Earth,” Star Magic shared.

“Special thanks to DJ’s supporters that willingly joined in the cause! Know that your dedication and participation are super appreciated,” the caption added.

In a separate video uploaded by the brand Daniel endorses, he expressed his gratitude to everyone who made it possible.

“Maraming maraming salamat po sa lahat ng nagbigay ng oras ngayong araw na ‘to… Natupad nila ang ating misyon na mag-give back sa ating Inang kalikasan. Sana hindi lang ito ang first time gawin–– tuloy-tuloy na nating gawin ito,” he expressed.

Fans of the Kapamilya actor applauded him for his selflessness during his special day. Other netizens praised him for being an environmentalist–– helping the planet through the tree planting activity.

“We love you Deej,” a fan wrote.

“Ang ganda ng advocacy mo supremo,” another fan added.

Last year, Daniel celebrated his birthday through visiting the kids of Center for Health Improvement and Life Development (CHILD) Haus in Quezon City and a dog and cat shelter in Arayat, Pampanga. (D. Acierto /Push team)