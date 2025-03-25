Cowell Family Donates $15 Million to Honour the Community That Supported Them

RICHMOND, BC – Today, Richmond Hospital Foundation announces a transformational donation of $15 million from the Cowell Family to show their gratitude for the many people who supported the family-owned and operated Cowell Auto Group since opening as Cowell Motors in 1967.

“Our family is proud to make this donation as a way of saying thank you to all our past clients and staff. Our success in the automobile industry is due in large part to our hard-working staff and loyal customers from Richmond and neighbouring communities who supported us for more than 50 years. What better way to express our appreciation than to support a facility that will have a lasting impact on the entire community – the Yurkovich Family Pavilion, new acute care tower at Richmond Hospital?” shares Gary Cowell, founder of Cowell Auto Group.

Putting people first was the Cowell Family’s business philosophy. When they sold the company in 2021, they wanted to find a way to thank their loyal customer base and staff. “Excellent health care is important to everyone,” says Gary Cowell, “We hope by announcing this donation, other community-minded businesses and families who feel as we do will be encouraged to give too.”

“We are honoured to receive this special gift from a family whose business has long been a cornerstone in our community,” shares Natalie Meixner, President & CEO of Richmond Hospital Foundation. “For many years, the Cowell Family, through the Cowell Auto Group, have been supporters of health care within Richmond and other neighbouring communities. This most recent, transformational donation will help empower the adoption of innovative and new technologies which can help improve access and increase efficiency for better patient care in the years to come”.

“This donation from the Cowell Family is truly remarkable,” says Dr. Richard Chan, Richmond Hospital Emergency Department Physician. “It will enable the acquisition of new and innovative technologies for the new Yurkovich Family Pavilion, including the Emergency Department and Operating Rooms at Richmond Hospital. This gift is a tremendous mark of trust in the excellent work our dedicated medical teams do each and every day to ensure the best of patient-centred care”.

“The Cowell Family’s generosity will truly transform the look, the feel and the ability of our health care teams to deliver the best care possible in the new Yurkovich Family Pavilion at Richmond Hospital,” shares Dr. Penny Ballem, Board Chair of Vancouver Coastal Health. “Their forward-thinking mindset will help lead the way for advancements in patient care and innovation at Richmond Hospital. Thank you to this remarkable family.”

The Cowell Family’s $15 million donation sets the stage for Richmond Hospital Foundation’s next fundraising campaign, the POWER UP Campaign, for the new Yurkovich Family Pavilion aimed at acquiring innovative and new technologies to enhance the patient experience and give the health care professionals the future-forward equipment they need to provide patient care safely, quickly, and accurately.

To learn more and lend your support for Richmond Hospital Foundation, please visit: https://www.richmondhospitalfoundation.com/