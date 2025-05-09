Friday, May 9, 2025
Community Vigil in Richmond

Left to Right are Rachel Tara Ambrosio-PhilCas Organizer, Mary PointMusqueam Nation, Dolly PS-Community Leader from Portland, Rod Belleza-Richmond School Board Trustee, Malcolm Brodie-Mayor of Richmond, Amado Mercado-Community Leader from Richmond/ UFCABC, Bill McNulty-Councillor in Richmond, Andy HobbsCouncillor in Richmond, Lester DeGuzman-Mabuhay House Chair, Janice Lozano -Secretary UFCABC Father Thomas Smith-St Pauls Parish in Richmond and Romina Ambrosio-Philcas, Organizer

Months ago, I was already set to drive up to Vancouver BC to watch The Voice USA Season 26 Winner, Sofronio Vasquez, then the Lapu-Lapu Festival tragedy occurred. Almost in real time I started to take roll-call of friends in BC, assuming that they would be at the event considering the line-up of stellar talents, including a Portland local, rap-artist Talilo. I, as Fil-Can community leader, was one of the first to respond, and immediately urged me to stick to my plans and come be her guest. I did one better by changing my arrangements to be able to pay respects on behalf of the Filipino American communities I can represent.

Upon arrival at YVR, I was whisked to a Community Vigil in Richmond, organized by the Philcas Group, attended by hundreds and emceed by Fil-Can Leader and Mabuhay Chair, Lester de Guzman. I had the opportunity to meet with Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie, Councillor Bill McNulty and a few other council members. Extending condolences to those present, it was very moving to witness the solemnity that kindness in the air was so tangible.

Rachel Tara Ambrosio-PhilCas Organizer , Amado MercadoCommunity Leader from Richmond/UFCABC, MLA Steve kooner, Lester DeGuzman-Mabuhay House Chair, Dolly PS-Community Leader from Portland and Janice Lozano -Secretary UFCABC

A born and raised First Nation representative from the Musqueam nation, Mary Point, was introduced and she gave a very moving chant that I even found myself echoing!
Mayor Brodie eloquently expressed how this tragedy had affected not just Vancouver, not just the Filipino community, but everyone. I seconded that with the message that all of us south of their border feel for them, too. This was a very unfortunate incident indeed which puts a huge spotlight on mental illness and local governance. We all stand united in feeling the pain of grief for innocent lives lost and compassion for those who are still struggling to recover from their serious injuries in the hospitals.

One by one, attendees laid flowers, lit candles, signed posters, scanned donation QR codes, — each doing what they could to show support and express sympathy. I was moved at looking of the faces of people who share deep emotion over a common tragedy. Watching people pull out their phones to look up lyrics to Imagine by John Lennon, and seeing them sing along with much anguish in their faces, others in tears was both moving and hopeful for me. I felt kindness and peace and compassion extended to each other all around. As with every tragedy, I’ve personally witnessed how people can come together in unity with hopes for a better future where each of us commit to doing what we can to make sure anything like this does not happen again.

May God bless everyone and let us all please have enough kindness in our hearts to forgive and pray for the person who caused this tragedy, especially since he, too, has a family surely devastated as well.

The vigil was also enhanced with music rendered by those in attendance, a simple and uplifting way to sympathize with each other. One very special person who I just spotted in the crowd gladly stepped up to sing a stirring “Kahit Isang Saglit” – Ms. Linda Magno, of Hi-Pertensions fame in 70s Philippine Entertainment, and also referred to as the “Golden Voice of the Philippines,” happens to now reside in Richmond. And yes, my day ended with the Sofronio Vasquez concert, which capped this occasion with heart-tugging rendition of The Prayer, accompanied by David Foster, Joey Albert & all the guest performers of his concert.

Thank you very much to the organizers of this event that allowed me to attend ceremonies where I humbly represented NaFFAA (National Federation of Filipino American Associations), CoFACC (Coalition of Filipino American Chambers of Commerce), FACCFI (Filipino American Chambers of Commerce Foundation, Inc), CFAA (Council of Filipino American Associations of Oregon & SW Washington), the City of Tigard, Oregon. I also brought with me the blessings and condolences entrusted to me by Archbishop Alexander Sample of the Archdiocese of Portland, and the Assumption community from all over the world.

By Janice Lozano

By Janice Lozano
