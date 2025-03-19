Community Corner: Military/Naval Recruitment and Career Opportunities for the Filipino Community!

Rear-Admiral Christopher Robinson, OMM, CD, commander of Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC) and Joint Task Force Pacific (JTF(P)), together with his team recently took time to meet with some members of the Filipino-Canadian community in Vancouver to discuss possible collaboration and recruitment efforts.

Rear-Admiral Christopher Robinson (4th from right) who has led MARPAC since May 16, 2022, attended the Invictus Games in Whistler, B.C., that was held from February 8 to 16, 2025. Before returning to Esquimalt, BC headquarters, Admiral Robinson and his team organized a breakfast event at the Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters in Vancouver on February 9, 2025 for the outreach.

The discussion focused on strategies to inform the Filipino community about naval overview and career opportunities, addressing recruitment challenges, and meeting annual enrolment targets. With Filipino Canadians representing the third-largest immigrant group in Canada, engagement with the community remains a priority for ongoing outreach initiatives.