Community Corner: Military/Naval Recruitment and Career Opportunities for the Filipino Community!

Among those present representing the Filipino-Canadian community were Mike Calingo, Christian Cunanan, Israel Cando, Rowena Papasin, and Alvin & Michelle Aprecio. Special thanks to the Honorary Colonel of 39 Regiment, Derral Moriyama (in fatigue uniform) for arranging the meeting.

Rear-Admiral Christopher Robinson, OMM, CD, commander of Maritime Forces Pacific (MARPAC) and Joint Task Force Pacific (JTF(P)), together with his team recently took time to meet with some members of the Filipino-Canadian community in Vancouver to discuss possible collaboration and recruitment efforts.

 

Rear-Admiral Christopher Robinson (4th from right) who has led MARPAC since May 16, 2022, attended the Invictus Games in Whistler, B.C., that was held from February 8 to 16, 2025. Before returning to Esquimalt, BC headquarters, Admiral Robinson and his team organized a breakfast event at the Canadian Brigade Group Headquarters in Vancouver on February 9, 2025 for the outreach.

The discussion focused on strategies to inform the Filipino community about naval overview and career opportunities, addressing recruitment challenges, and meeting annual enrolment targets. With Filipino Canadians representing the third-largest immigrant group in Canada, engagement with the community remains a priority for ongoing outreach initiatives.

