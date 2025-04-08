Community Corner: A Successful Soft Launching of Pinoy Cravings Restaurant!

Burnaby, BC – January 13, 2025 – The just opened Pinoy Cravings restaurant has added an exciting option for Filipino fusion cuisine in Burnaby, with its soft opening held this past Monday, January 13th.

Located at 7357 Edmonds St., The area has the potential to becoming a favorite destination for everyone, similar to that of Vancouver’s Joyce Street a favourite gathering and eating place for the community.

Pinoy Cravings joins the existing nearby Filipino owned business establishments in the area such as Grandt Foodmart, The Bao Place, Kabayan Cafe and Pinoy Dragon Mart, along with an elementary and St Thomas More secondary school and Our Lady of Mercy Catholic Church.

The restaurant is owned and operated by Audrey and Roy Lim, Jienelyn and Joel Dimatatac, Rowena Pineda, Sherwynn Aller, Aileen Yu Co and Rina Villanueva with their kitchen led by master Chef Roland. Their mission is simple yet meaningful: to delight Filipino food lovers with creative fusion dishes in a warm and welcoming environment.

Although the soft opening was not announced on social media, it served as a valuable dry run for the owners. The restaurant’s prime location and clean and inviting ambiance is immediately noticeable, attracting a steady flow of new customers who live and work in the area, friends and supporters of the owners, along with members of the Filipino community showing their support.

The first customer, who arrived early while preparations were still underway, shared her experience at Pinoy Cravings after dining with her positive remarks “Cravings satisfied!” Pinoy Cravings is now open to serve the community with its unique fusion of popular Filipino dishes. Current operating hours are from 11:00 AM to 8:00 PM. Mark your calendars for the big Grand Opening on February 8!

By Christian Cunanan & Apple Plata